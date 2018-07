TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan fell more than 0.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after Washington announced a plan to slap tariffs on $200 billion of imports from China, escalating tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The yuan fell as low as 6.6895 per dollar, down more than 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels and edging near its 11-month low of 6.7344 touched on July 3. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Richard Pullin)