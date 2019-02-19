Dollar edges up against yen after BOJ Kuroda's policy comments

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The dollar received a mild lift versus the yen on Tuesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will mull further policy easing if efforts to achieve its price goal come under threat.

Kuroda, speaking at the Japanese parliament, said the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if sharp yen rises hurt the economy and derail the path towards achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

The dollar stood little changed at 110.655 yen after dipping as low as 110.45 earlier in the day.