Dollar rises after U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Friday, after the U.S. Senate voted to approve a budget blueprint that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.6 percent on the day to to 113.17 yen. It hit a high of 113.315 yen at one point, the dollar’s highest since Oct. 6.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 2.3429 percent , a rise of about two basis points from Thursday’s U.S. close. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)