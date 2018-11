LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains across the board on Monday as stronger stock markets and a more conciliatory budget tone from Italy’s government fueled demand for the single currency.

In early London trading, the euro rallied a quarter of a percent against the dollar at $1.1370 and half a percent against the Japanese yen at 128.74 yen. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)