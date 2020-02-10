FOREX-Dollar at 4-month highs against euro on virus concerns, economic outlook

* Coronavirus concerns boosts safe haven bid for dollar * U.S. economic picture more bullish than eurozone's * Australian dollar sinks to lowest since 2009 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. market open, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday as concerns about the coronavirus boosted demand for safe havens, while a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy and weak data in the eurozone made the greenback relatively more attractive than the single currency. People across China trickled back to work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the government eased restrictions imposed to counter the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization said the number of cases outside China could be just "the tip of the iceberg." Investors are concerned that the spreading virus will dent the global economic outlook. Relatively strong economic data in the United States is also making the greenback more attractive than other currencies. Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in January. By contrast, German industrial output suffered its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, data on Friday showed. Data on Monday also revealed that Italian industrial output was much weaker than expected in December. “We had much stronger than expected U.S. data, coupled with much weaker than expected eurozone data,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. At the same time, “we have the safe haven bid from the coronavirus. That is killing EM and really benefiting the dollar, and to a lesser extent the yen and Swiss,” Thin said. Political uncertainty in Germany is an additional headwind for the euro. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election but added that she would remain party chair until another candidate is found. The euro fell to a four-month low of $1.0925. The British pound dropped to a two-month low of $1.2870 before rebounding to $1.2938. The Australian dollar sank to $0.6656, the lowest since 2009, before gaining back to $0.6682. Australia’s economy is highly correlated to China’s. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:27AM (1427 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.0928 $1.0943 -0.14% -2.52% +1.0957 +1.0928 Dollar/Yen JPY= 109.6600 109.7200 -0.05% +0.73% +109.8700 +109.5700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 119.87 120.10 -0.19% -1.71% +120.3300 +119.8500 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9774 0.9777 -0.03% +0.99% +0.9783 +0.9764 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2938 1.2891 +0.36% -2.42% +1.2945 +1.2873 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3316 1.3311 +0.04% +2.54% +1.3329 +1.3289 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6682 0.6672 +0.15% -4.83% +0.6707 +0.6659 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0683 1.0699 -0.15% -1.56% +1.0713 +1.0683 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8447 0.8492 -0.53% -0.08% +0.8504 +0.8446 NZ NZD= 0.6395 0.6400 -0.08% -5.06% +0.6417 +0.6391 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.2695 9.2997 -0.32% +5.59% +9.3062 +9.2312 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.1313 10.1790 -0.47% +2.98% +10.1933 +10.1090 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6711 9.6580 +0.00% +3.48% +9.6834 +9.6338 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5723 10.5722 +0.00% +0.98% +10.5890 +10.5504