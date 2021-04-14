Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FOREX-Dollar at three-week lows as Treasury yields subdued

By Karen Brettell

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

    NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped to
three-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields held below
recent highs and improving risk appetite reduced demand for the
safe haven currency.
    The dollar has gained this year as Treasury yields rose on
expectations of faster growth and higher inflation. That trade
has paused this month, however, with yields stabilizing below
one-year highs reached last month.
    “The whole pro dollar trade is based upon the yield story
and given the fact that the yield story has backed off the
highs, the dollar has pretty much done the same thing,” said
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
    “Until the bond market gets the heebie-jeebies over the
inflation fears again I think the long dollar position remains
under assault,” he said.
    Treasury yields have also fallen this week after the
Treasury Department saw solid demand for new sales of three-,
10- and 30-year debt on Monday and Tuesday.
    The dollar index fell to as low as 91.662, the lowest
since March 19, and was last at 91.733, down 0.05% on the day.
    The euro gained 0.13% to $1.1965. The greenback
fell 0.05% to 108.98 Japanese yen.    
    Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose by the
most in more than 8-1/2 years in March, but it wasn’t enough to
change expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold rates
near zero for years to come.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later on
Wednesday at the Economic Club of Washington; his comments on
inflation will be keenly watched as he has previously said
higher pressures in the coming months would be transitory.

    The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales
for March on Thursday.
    The New Zealand dollar rose to a three-week high of $0.7122
 after the country's central bank held its official
interest rate and asset purchase program steady, as expected.

    In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin touched a record high of
$64,895 ahead of the listing of cryptocurrency
platform Coinbase on Nasdaq later on Wednesday.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:28AM (1328 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 91.7330        91.7950     -0.05%         1.947%        +91.8230    +91.6620
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1965        $1.1949     +0.13%         -2.08%        +$1.1974    +$1.1940
 Dollar/Yen                   108.9800       109.1000    -0.05%         +5.57%        +109.0650   +108.8100
 Euro/Yen                     130.39         130.30      +0.07%         +2.73%        +130.4800   +130.0500
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9223         0.9206      +0.20%         +4.26%        +0.9232     +0.9187
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3774        $1.3753     +0.16%         +0.83%        +$1.3809    +$1.3751
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2564         1.2534      +0.25%         -1.33%        +1.2576     +1.2530
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7688        $0.7644     +0.58%         -0.06%        +$0.7696    +$0.7635
 Euro/Swiss                   1.1036         1.0997      +0.35%         +2.12%        +1.1039     +1.0996
 Euro/Sterling                0.8684         0.8688      -0.05%         -2.83%        +0.8698     +0.8670
 NZ                           $0.7119        $0.7057     +0.79%         -0.96%        +$0.7121    +$0.7048
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.4190         8.4760      -0.50%         -1.78%        +8.4700     +8.4190
 Euro/Norway                  10.0739        10.1208     -0.46%         -3.76%        +10.1290    +10.0720
 Dollar/Sweden                8.4667         8.5099      -0.39%         +3.30%        +8.5148     +8.4659
 Euro/Sweden                  10.1302        10.1694     -0.39%         +0.53%        +10.1749    +10.1299
 

 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing
by Kirsten Donovan)
