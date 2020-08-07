Market News
August 7, 2020 / 4:05 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar climbs after jobs data; investors watch stimulus talks, U.S.-China tensions

Caroline Valetkevitch

5 Min Read

    * U.S. job growth decelerates in July
    * Dollar rebounds after hitting 2-year low on Thursday

    NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar bounced on
Friday after U.S. job growth for July surpassed low expectations
but still showed a sharp decline from June, while investors kept
an eye on ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.
    The U.S. Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls
increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was better than
the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it
was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.

    The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of currencies, rose in the wake of the report and hit its
highest in three days. It was last up 0.6% at 93.419. 
    "U.S. labor market report has painted a strong picture of
the jobs recovery... However it is clear that the recovery
remains fragile and depends significantly on the progress of the
virus," said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm
Caxton, in London.
    "The dollar has, in reaction, found a bid in the afternoon
session, with the market having shrugged its shoulders at the
payrolls report, and instead focusing on the continued stalemate
over a fifth stimulus bill, with today's solid jobs numbers
potentially reducing the feeling of urgency to act among some
lawmakers," he said.
    U.S. Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to reach
an agreement on the cost of fiscal stimulus measures that many
investors say is necessary to prevent the economy from losing
more momentum.
    The U.S. dollar index's rebound on Friday may not
signal an end to its recent weakness, some analysts said.
    "One month's survey isn't going to be enough to meaningfully
arrest the fall in the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
    The euro has retreated from recent highs, and was last down
0.8% at $1.1785, while the British pound also fell
0.8% to $1.3042.
    The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell, hurt by concerns
about worsening U.S.-Chinese relations and the Reserve Bank of
Australia's downbeat assessment of the local economy. It was
last down 0.8% at 0.7175.
    President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order
banning transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that
owns the video-sharing app TikTok, and with Tencent Holdings Ltd
, which owns the WeChat messaging app.    
    The dollar is at its most oversold level in over 40 years,
investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday, adding it had now
shifted from its dollar-bearish stance and turned "tactically
neutral" on the U.S. currency.
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:56AM (1456 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1785        $1.1875     -0.76%         +5.13%      +1.1883     +1.1756
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        105.8900       105.5400    +0.33%         -2.73%      +106.0500   +105.4900
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     124.80         125.34      -0.43%         +2.34%      +125.3900   +124.4700
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9130         0.9097      +0.36%         -5.66%      +0.9157     +0.9093
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3042         1.3146      -0.79%         -1.64%      +1.3153     +1.3011
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3380         1.3304      +0.57%         +3.03%      +1.3398     +1.3284
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7175         0.7233      -0.80%         +2.19%      +0.7243     +0.7159
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0761         1.0803      -0.39%         -0.84%      +1.0812     +1.0760
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9036         0.9034      +0.02%         +6.87%      +0.9043     +0.9017
 NZ               NZD=        0.6616         0.6686      -1.05%         -1.78%      +0.6690     +0.6605
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.0527         8.9681      +0.94%         +3.12%      +9.0774     +8.9629
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.6700        10.6476     +0.21%         +8.45%      +10.6935    +10.6210
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.7429         8.6845      -0.14%         -6.47%      +8.7754     +8.6767
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.3063        10.3209     -0.14%         -1.56%      +10.3297    +10.3010
     

    
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Olga Cotaga; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler)
