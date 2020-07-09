Market News
July 9, 2020 / 6:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar climbs from four-week low as U.S. stocks decline

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

6 Min Read

    * U.S. COVID cases surge on Wednesday
    * NY prosecutor can get Trump's financial records -Supreme Court 
    * Euro falls from 1-month high vs dollar
    * Chinese yuan rises to four-month peak vs dollar
    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

 (Adds new comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied from a four-week low on Thursday, as weaker U.S.
stocks enhanced the currency's safe-haven appeal for investors following a surge in new coronavirus cases
and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's financial records.
    The euro fell from a one-month high versus the dollar, while commodity currencies, which tend to rise
when risk appetite increases, also slid against the greenback.
    The dollar rally coincided with the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that a New York prosecutor can
obtain Trump's financial records. But it did prevent, at least for now, the Democratic-led House of
Representatives from obtaining the same records.
    "The dollar over the last few weeks has been trading on risk-taking levels and taken on its role as a
safe haven," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in
Florida.
    "The Supreme Court ruling had a big impact on everything: the dollar rose, (Treasury) yields fell, and
stocks got slammed. It puts some risk on Trump right now that something bad may come out," he added.
    Earlier in the global session, the dollar struggled, with the Chinese yuan climbing to a four-month
peak, as investors increased positions in Chinese stocks on growing signs of a recovery in the world's
second-largest economy.
    Market sentiment turned, however, during the U.S. session. Another contributing factor, apart from the
Supreme Court decision, was the renewed surge in COVID cases. 
    More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday and U.S. deaths rose by more than
900 for the second straight day, the most since early June.
    U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, a day after hitting a record closing high. The dollar continues to move
in opposition to stocks and risk appetite.
    Analysts believed though that despite losses, stocks should remain well-supported on dips.
    "The risk backdrop should remain more or less positive for the foreseeable future, given the global
fiscal and monetary policy setting," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
    In early afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.3% to 96.741, after falling to a four-week
low of 96.233.
    The euro dropped 0.3% to $1.1291, not that far from a one-month high around $1.1371 hit earlier in the
day even after German export data failed to meet analysts' expectations.
    The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last little
changed against the dollar at 6.9950.
     The dollar was flat against the yen at 107.25 yen and was up 0.3% versus the Swiss franc at
0.9402 franc.

    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 1:44PM (1744 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1292        $1.1329     -0.33%         +0.73%      +1.1370     +1.1286
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.2300       107.2500    -0.02%         -1.50%      +107.3900   +107.1100
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     121.09         121.51      -0.35%         -0.71%      +121.9600   +121.1000
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9401         0.9381      +0.21%         -2.86%      +0.9405     +0.9363
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2616         1.2609      +0.06%         -4.85%      +1.2669     +1.2601
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3567         1.3510      +0.42%         +4.47%      +1.3586     +1.3491
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6958         0.6982      -0.34%         -0.90%      +0.7000     +0.6951
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0615         1.0630      -0.14%         -2.17%      +1.0647     +1.0613
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8948         0.8982      -0.38%         +5.84%      +0.9000     +0.8947
 NZ               NZD=        0.6564         0.6574      -0.15%         -2.55%      +0.6600     +0.6553
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.4511         9.3754      +0.81%         +7.66%      +9.4675     +9.3432
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.6720        10.6310     +0.39%         +8.48%      +10.6934    +10.6084
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.2148         9.1726      +0.09%         -1.42%      +9.2334     +9.1481
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.4079        10.3988     +0.09%         -0.59%      +10.4268    +10.3762
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below