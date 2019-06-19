Market News
June 19, 2019 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

FOREX-Dollar drops after Fed holds rates steady, risk assets gain

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against other major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its regular meeting, but signaled a possible rate cut of as much as a half a percentage point by the end of the year.

Against the euro, the dollar was down 0.46% to $1.124 , and against the pound it was down 0.8% to $1.267. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, was down 0.51% to 97.148. The drop slowed however as the market digested the news and some initial losses were retraced.

In response to the announcement, investors moved money out of safe-haven assets like the dollar and U.S. Treasuries and into stocks. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below