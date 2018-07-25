FOREX-Dollar drops as U.S.-EU agree to reduce tariffs

* Euro gains as transatlantic trade tensions ease * Canadian dollar boosted on NAFTA hopes * Yuan pulls back from record 13-month weakness * GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2018: tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds latest U.S.-EU trade news, prices) By James Thorne New York, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro on Wednesday after the United States and the European Union agreed to deescalate a transatlantic trade conflict, leaders from the two trading partners announced in a joint statement in Washington. The dollar had strengthened in the past six months in part due to deteriorating global trade relations. Rising U.S. interest rates have also propped up demand for the greenback. "Everybody's trying to figure out if (Trump is) making deals or not," said Axel Merk, president of the Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California. The euro rose to $1.173 following the report, up 0.4 percent. Against a basket of six major currencies, which is heavily weighted toward the euro, the dollar fell 0.44 percent during the session. The trading partners agreed to hold off on further tariffs while negotiations were taking place. Trump and Juncker said they were also working to eliminate tariffs and subsidies on non-auto industrial goods. The dollar fell 0.24 percent to 110.92 yen. The Japanese currency found some support early this week on expectations the Bank of Japan might be a step closer to scaling back some of its aggressive monetary stimulus. The Canadian dollar reached its highest level against the U.S. dollar in six weeks after Canadian and Mexican policymakers said they were optimistic about a deal on NAFTA. The loonie was 0.88 percent higher at 1.3036 Canadian dollars to the greenback. The offshore yuan strengthened 0.8 percent against the dollar to 6.756 yuan as traders took profits after the Chinese currency hit its weakest level since June 2017 on Tuesday. Sterling rose 0.4 percent to $1.319 on increased odds for an August rate hike and easing U.S.-EU trade tensions. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 4:50PM (2050 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1730 $1.1684 +0.39% -2.22% +1.1738 +1.1665 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.9200 111.1900 -0.24% -1.55% +111.3800 +110.6700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 130.11 129.92 +0.15% -3.75% +130.2600 +129.4200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9915 0.9935 -0.20% +1.77% +0.9949 +0.9908 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3193 1.3143 +0.38% -2.36% +1.3200 +1.3134 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3036 1.3152 -0.88% +3.65% +1.3165 +1.3024 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7455 0.7420 +0.47% -4.44% +0.7464 +0.7393 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1632 1.1610 +0.19% -0.49% +1.1634 +1.1596 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8889 0.8890 -0.01% +0.07% +0.8902 +0.8873 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.6838 0.6799 +0.57% -3.50% +0.6841 +0.6787 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.1333 8.1763 -0.53% -0.90% +8.1884 +8.1241 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5418 9.5552 -0.14% -3.12% +9.5657 +9.5368 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.7539 8.8149 -0.32% +6.73% +8.8313 +8.7506 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.2680 10.3010 -0.32% +4.36% +10.3140 +10.2666 (Reporting by James Thorne; Editing by Richard Chang)