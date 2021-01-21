Dollar drops for third day on U.S. stimulus optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell for a third straight session on Thursday, with investors seeking out higher-yielding currencies, as a slew of better-than-expected U.S. data and continued optimism about a massive stimulus package spurred hopes of a recovery in the world’s largest economy.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The euro, on the other hand, gained versus an overall weak dollar, even as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned about a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of prolonged restrictions that could challenge the region’s economic outlook.

The ECB, which kept interest rates steady on Thursday, also pledged to provide more support for the economy if needed.

The FX market showed little reaction to Lagarde’s comments, as market participants continued to focus on what seemed like an improving global economic outlook and a nearly $2 trillion U.S stimulus package proposed by new Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Thursday, U.S. data showed an economy slowly getting some traction, with slightly better-than-expected initial jobless claims, upbeat housing starts data, and a higher factory index for the mid-Atlantic region.

“We had some good U.S. data this morning and we’re also hearing relatively positive, or maybe even borderline hawkish comments from global central bank officials,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Nelson cited a Bloomberg interview of Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who said there may be less need for the current pace of quantitative easing.

Norway’s central bank also struck a hawkish tone on Thursday. The bank said it plans to raise rates early next year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. That pushed the Norwegian crown higher versus the dollar, trading up 0.9% at 8.8045.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index fell 0.3% to 90.11, after touching a nearly one-month high of 90.956 on Monday.

The euro gained 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2159, rising as well versus the yen to 125.89 yen.

The greenback also dropped versus currencies tied to commodity prices such as the Australian , Canadian , and New Zealand dollars .

Sterling also set a fresh 2-1/2-year high against the dollar and a new eight-month peak against the euro on hopes Britain’s brisk pace of COVID-19 vaccinations would lead to a relatively quicker rebound in economic growth. [GBP/]

Many analysts expect the dollar to continue its downtrend trend, which saw it lose nearly 7% in 2020 amid ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy and hopes for a post-pandemic global recovery.

The dollar typically loses out against its major peers when investors are inclined to take on more risk.

That said, Wells Fargo’s Nelson thinks the dollar is due for a reversal from its current weak trend in the coming weeks.

“There is an underappreciation of how difficult it would be for Biden to come in and have another $2 to $3 trillion out there in spending approved,” Nelson said.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin slumped 11% on Thursday , retreating further from record highs, with traders citing fears of tighter U.S. regulation.