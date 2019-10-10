FOREX-Dollar drops to 2-week low as safe-haven bid ebbs on trade optimism

* China willing to reach agreement with U.S. - Vice Premier Liu He * U.S. core CPI slips; headline CPI unchanged in September * Markets expect Fed rate cut later this month * Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds comments, FX table, U.S. data, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to two-week lows on Thursday, with safe-haven demand for the currency waning, as investors grew optimistic about a trade deal between the United States and China. "There is growing optimism that we could get some partial agreement on trade between the U.S. and China. I think both sides are needing to have a win," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA in New York. "So there is less safe-haven demand for the dollar. If we get some type of trade deal or mini-agreement or mandate, you're going to see that being supportive of European assets. We're seeing the euro now back above $1.10, which has been the resistance," he added. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday China is willing to reach an agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to any further escalation, the state news agency Xinhua reported. Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment in Washington when he met with U.S. officials. Trade talks between the two countries started on Thursday. The markets also largely shrugged off core U.S. inflation data that was lower than forecast. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was on track for its biggest daily drop in five weeks. The yen, another safe haven in times of geopolitical and financial stress, also slid to a one-week trough against the dollar, weakening as well against riskier currencies but with higher yields such as the Australian dollar. Earlier reports that the United States is weighing a currency pact with China that could also see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended fueled a rally in risky assets, and kicked of weakness in the dollar. In mid-morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.3% to 98.83 and was on track for its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 4. The dollar's weakness ignited a rally in the euro with the single currency rallying to a two-week high. The euro was last at $1.1017, up 0.4%, as hedge funds cut back their extreme short bets. Against the safe-haven yen, however, the dollar was last up 0.4% at 107.87 yen. The dollar was little moved after data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation slipped. The report supported expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in October for the third time this year. The U.S. consumer price index edged up 0.1% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI nudging up 0.1% in September and rising 1.8% on a year-on-year basis. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.1% after gaining 0.3% for three straight months. Market bets for a quarter--point U.S. rate cut swelled to 85% at its next policy meeting in October, compared to 53% a month earlier. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:21AM (1421 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1016 $1.0969 +0.43% -3.95% +1.1034 +1.0972 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.9000 107.4600 +0.41% -2.14% +107.9100 +107.0400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.87 117.90 +0.82% -5.82% +118.8900 +117.5800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9948 0.9956 -0.08% +1.37% +0.9962 +0.9915 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2266 1.2204 +0.51% -3.85% +1.2278 +1.2207 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3279 1.3330 -0.38% -2.63% +1.3345 +1.3280 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6763 0.6723 +0.59% -4.06% +0.6769 +0.6711 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0960 1.0925 +0.32% -2.61% +1.0967 +1.0900 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8980 0.8986 -0.07% -0.04% +0.9019 +0.8974 NZ NZD= 0.6317 0.6291 +0.41% -5.96% +0.6335 +0.6278 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.1243 9.1721 -0.52% +5.62% +9.1816 +9.1096 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.0530 10.0628 -0.10% +1.48% +10.0878 +10.0438 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.8431 9.9586 -0.75% +9.81% +9.9583 +9.8191 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.8443 10.9258 -0.75% +5.65% +10.9325 +10.8310 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)