FOREX-Dollar edges lower after small rise in U.S. jobs

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy in March created the fewest jobs in six months, although losses were limited by a pickup in wage gains.

Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 103,000 last month as the construction and retail sectors shed jobs. That was the smallest job growth since September and followed a 326,000 surge in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy adding 193,000 jobs last month

But wage growth edged up last month, with average hourly earnings rising eight cents or 0.3 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in February.

In morning trading, the dollar was slightly down versus the yen at 107.36 yen, while the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2225 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)