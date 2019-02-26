FOREX-Dollar edges up after U.S. consumer confidence, Fed Powell's testimony

* Fed's Powell sticks to patient approach on rate hikes * U.S. housing starts fall to more than 2-year low * Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Recasts, updates prices, adds Powell's statement, analyst comment, U.S. consumer confidence data) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most currencies on Tuesday, boosted by strong U.S. consumer confidence data and comments on the economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that were in line with market expectations. The greenback gained against the euro, Swiss franc, as well as the Australian and Canadian dollars. In prepared testimony released in advance of a hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Powell said the Fed will remain "patient" in deciding on further interest rate hikes, reaffirming the policy shift made by the U.S. central bank in January. This the first of Powell's two-day appearance before the U.S. Congress. "Powell wasn't more dovish than what we saw in January, but he's certainly less hawkish than he was last year," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities. "The thing is, the market has already priced in this seismic shift from the Fed toward a more neutral or more data-dependent stance." Money markets have ruled out any more rate hikes for the remainder of the year with an 80 percent probability of a rate cut by January 2020. The dollar overall also benefited from a jump in the U.S. consumer confidence index for February to 131.4, from a revised 121.7 reading in January. Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics said the rebound in confidence was "likely helped by the end to the shutdown and the rebound in equities." "The report continues to signal a fairly healthy labor market," he added. In late morning trading, the dollar index, a measure of its value against a basket of other currencies, was little changed at 96.398, after earlier hitting a three-week trough of 96.253. The dollar was slightly higher versus the euro at $1.1356 , and rose 0.1 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.0013 . Against the yen, however, the dollar was down 0.2 percent versus the yen at 110.80. A report showing U.S. housing starts falling to a more than two-year low in December did not initially help the dollar's cause, further affirming expectations that Powell will maintain his dovish views. Improving risk appetite was more evident in the British pound after media reports said Prime Minister Theresa May was considering delaying the March 29 deadline for the UK's exit from the European Union. "With political risk, if you can delay it or remove the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, it will always be met with optimism and a rally in the currency," said Wells Fargo's Nelson. The pound was last up 0.7 percent on the day at $1.3182 . ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:50AM (1550 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1355 $1.1358 -0.03% -0.99% +1.1375 +1.1345 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.7400 111.0600 -0.29% +0.44% +111.0800 +110.6700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 125.76 126.11 -0.28% -0.36% +126.2200 +125.7400 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 1.0010 1.0006 +0.04% +2.00% +1.0019 +0.9995 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3192 1.3095 +0.74% +3.41% +1.3237 +1.3091 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3193 1.3188 +0.04% -3.26% +1.3236 +1.3185 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7160 0.7165 -0.07% +1.57% +0.7173 +0.7143 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1368 1.1364 +0.04% +1.01% +1.1379 +1.1352 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8606 0.8674 -0.78% -4.21% +0.8676 +0.8589 NZ NZD= 0.6881 0.6882 -0.01% +2.44% +0.6888 +0.6871 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5938 8.5961 -0.03% -0.52% +8.6253 +8.5815 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.7608 9.7630 -0.02% -1.47% +9.7879 +9.7547 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3138 9.3066 +0.02% +3.90% +9.3291 +9.2999 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5762 10.5737 +0.02% +3.04% +10.5980 +10.5710 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Thomas)