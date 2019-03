NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared its gains again the Japanese yen and extended losses against the euro after U.S. consumer prices rose for the first time in four months in February, but the pace of the increase was modest, resulting in the smallest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, fell, last down 0.16 percent on the day to 97.062. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Gertrude Chavez)