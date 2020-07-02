Market News
FOREX-Dollar falls after strong U.S. jobs data

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. economy creates 4.8 mln jobs
    NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world's largest
economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than
market forecasts.
    Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the
government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June.
    The report further diminished the dollar's appeal as a safe haven
    The dollar index slid 0.2% to 96.96, as the euro rose 0.3% versus the greenback to $1.1279
.
    The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.56.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 8:57AM (1257 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1274        $1.1250     +0.21%         +0.57%      +1.1302     +1.1248
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.5800       107.4600    +0.11%         -1.18%      +107.5800   +107.3400
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     121.30         120.90      +0.33%         -0.53%      +121.4300   +120.7700
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9441         0.9457      -0.17%         -2.45%      +0.9464     +0.9427
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2502         1.2470      +0.26%         -5.71%      +1.2529     +1.2462
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3569         1.3585      -0.12%         +4.49%      +1.3611     +1.3564
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6926         0.6914      +0.17%         -1.35%      +0.6943     +0.6905
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0646         1.0640      +0.06%         -1.90%      +1.0661     +1.0639
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9015         0.9018      -0.03%         +6.64%      +0.9032     +0.9006
 NZ               NZD=        0.6522         0.6475      +0.73%         -3.18%      +0.6536     +0.6475
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.4690         9.5133      -0.47%         +7.88%      +9.5302     +9.4396
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.6782        10.7025     -0.23%         +8.54%      +10.7260    +10.6480
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.2847         9.3064      -0.03%         -0.67%      +9.3157     +9.2378
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.4685        10.4716     -0.03%         +0.00%      +10.4800    +10.4313
 
    
