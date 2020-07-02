FOREX-Dollar falls after strong U.S. jobs data

* U.S. economy creates 4.8 mln jobs * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Recasts, adds U.S. jobs data, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world's largest economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than market forecasts. Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June. The report further diminished the dollar's appeal as a safe haven The dollar index slid 0.2% to 96.96, as the euro rose 0.3% versus the greenback to $1.1279 . The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.56. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 8:57AM (1257 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1274 $1.1250 +0.21% +0.57% +1.1302 +1.1248 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.5800 107.4600 +0.11% -1.18% +107.5800 +107.3400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.30 120.90 +0.33% -0.53% +121.4300 +120.7700 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9441 0.9457 -0.17% -2.45% +0.9464 +0.9427 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2502 1.2470 +0.26% -5.71% +1.2529 +1.2462 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3569 1.3585 -0.12% +4.49% +1.3611 +1.3564 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6926 0.6914 +0.17% -1.35% +0.6943 +0.6905 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0646 1.0640 +0.06% -1.90% +1.0661 +1.0639 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9015 0.9018 -0.03% +6.64% +0.9032 +0.9006 NZ NZD= 0.6522 0.6475 +0.73% -3.18% +0.6536 +0.6475 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.4690 9.5133 -0.47% +7.88% +9.5302 +9.4396 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.6782 10.7025 -0.23% +8.54% +10.7260 +10.6480 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.2847 9.3064 -0.03% -0.67% +9.3157 +9.2378 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.4685 10.4716 -0.03% +0.00% +10.4800 +10.4313 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)