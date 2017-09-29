FOREX-Dollar falls after weak U.S. consumer spending report

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday, hitting a three-day low against the euro and Japanese yen after the release of the Commerce Department’s report on U.S. consumer spending.

The report showed almost no increase in consumer spending for August and an annual inflation increase that was the slowest pace since late 2015.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six rival currencies, touched its lowest in three days after the data. The euro hit a three-day high of $1.1832. The dollar sank to a three-day low against the yen, falling to 112.23 yen. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)