FOREX-Dollar falls vs yen, Swiss franc as U.S. yields slide again

    * Investors brace for dovish Fed at Jackson Hole
    * U.S. yield curve steeper, but may invert again
    * Pound plunges vs euro, dollar
    * Euro flat as markets focus on Italy
    NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday, in line with the
drop in Treasury yields, as investors braced for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, gathering later this week, with many expecting an announcement of some measure that would ease
U.S. recession concerns.
    The greenback rose on Monday against the likes of the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc as risk appetite
improved on the prospect of new stimulus measures from global central banks to shore up their struggling
economies.
    That mood in the market did not last, with a bit of risk aversion creeping in on Tuesday. That said,
market sentiment was not as distressing as that of last week, when the U.S. bond yield curve inverted, a
sign that many investors say presages a recession.
    The curve of 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, however, remained steeper on Tuesday,
but could invert again based on past cycles.
    "Market expectations for Jackson Hole and the central banking community in aggregate are extremely
dovish," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Jefferies in New York. "The U.S. market is pricing a
tremendous amount of easing now, along with many other markets around the world. The market is literally
trying to force the hand of the central banking community."
    In morning trading, the dollar fell 0.4% against the yen to 106.235 yen and was down 0.2%
versus the Swiss franc at 0.9798 franc.
    The dollar index was little changed at 98.370 after earlier rising to a 2-1/2-week high of
98.40. It reached its 2019 high of 98.932 at the beginning of the month. 
    Against the euro, the dollar was slightly up, with the single currency down 0.1% at $1.1069
amid concerns over political developments in Italy. 
    Elsewhere, a stronger dollar pushed the offshore Chinese yuan lower, matching a six-day low of 7.0770.
The offshore yuan was last trading neutral at 7.0702.
    The pound was down by 0.4% both against the dollar and the euro, last at $1.2088 and at 91.59
pence against the  euro.
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made new waves by writing to European Council President Donald
Tusk on Monday to propose replacing the Irish border backstop with a commitment to put in place
alternative arrangements by the end of a post-Brexit transition period.
    Johnson will meet both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the
week and is also planning to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in September.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:52 AM (1352 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1074        $1.1076     -0.02%         -3.44%      +1.1088     +1.1067
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        106.2500       106.6200    -0.35%         -3.64%      +106.6800   +106.1900
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     117.69         118.11      -0.36%         -6.76%      +118.2600   +117.5900
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9799         0.9814      -0.15%         -0.15%      +0.9818     +0.9787
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2089         1.2125      -0.30%         -5.24%      +1.2138     +1.2065
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3337         1.3323      +0.11%         -2.20%      +1.3344     +1.3308
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6776         0.6762      +0.21%         -3.87%      +0.6795     +0.6755
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0854         1.0875      -0.19%         -3.56%      +1.0881     +1.0846
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9159         0.9133      +0.28%         +1.95%      +0.9183     +0.9133
 NZ               NZD=        0.6417         0.6409      +0.12%         -4.47%      +0.6428     +0.6404
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        9.0171         8.9755      +0.46%         +4.38%      +9.0209     +8.9701
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.9869         9.9465      +0.41%         +0.82%      +9.9903     +9.9420
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.7294         9.6849      +0.43%         +8.54%      +9.7328     +9.6776
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.7757        10.7297     +0.43%         +4.99%      +10.7791    +10.7230
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; additional reporting by Olga Kotaga in London; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
