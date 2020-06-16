FOREX-Dollar gains after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

* U.S. retail sales surge in May * Focus on Fed Chairman Powell's testimony * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Recasts, adds new analyst comment, U.S. data, FX table, previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Tuesday after a record increase in U.S. retail sales in May after two straight months of declines, reinforcing a growing belief that the worst may be over for the world's largest economy. The U.S. currency turned positive against the yen after the data, while the euro hit session lows versus the greenback. Tuesday's data showed U.S. retail sales jumped 17.7% last month, the biggest rise since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Data for April was revised to show a record 14.7% drop in sales instead of the previously reported 16.2%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 8% in May. The data followed a report early this month showing that the U.S. economy created 2.5 million jobs in May. "There are signs from the data here of better traction for the U.S. economy," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Perhaps we can move way from the binary risk-off and risk-on move of the market and just focus on fundamentals." In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.3% at 96.822. The euro dropped 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1282. The greenback, meanwhile, rose 0.1% against the yen at 107.385 yen. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. He will deliver the same testimony on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. His testimony comes a day after the Fed said it would start buying corporate debt on Tuesday as part of an already announced stimulus scheme, and launched its Main Street Lending Program for businesses. Investors will be listening for hints the Fed is willing to do more. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1342 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1279 $1.1322 -0.38% +0.61% +1.1352 +1.1271 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.3900 107.3100 +0.07% -1.35% +107.6300 +107.2400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.14 121.52 -0.31% -0.66% +122.1100 +121.0900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9487 0.9490 -0.03% -1.98% +0.9502 +0.9464 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2626 1.2602 +0.19% -4.77% +1.2687 +1.2596 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3537 1.3570 -0.24% +4.24% +1.3597 +1.3504 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6928 0.6918 +0.14% -1.32% +0.6976 +0.6897 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0700 1.0745 -0.42% -1.40% +1.0770 +1.0686 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8931 0.8983 -0.58% +5.65% +0.8989 +0.8916 NZ NZD= 0.6465 0.6472 -0.11% -4.02% +0.6506 +0.6438 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.5117 9.5353 -0.25% +8.35% +9.5593 +9.4529 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.7303 10.8010 -0.65% +9.07% +10.8220 +10.6990 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3132 9.2814 +0.00% -0.37% +9.3230 +9.2461 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5060 10.5059 +0.00% +0.35% +10.5351 +10.4888 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Will Dunham)