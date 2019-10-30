FOREX-Dollar gains as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle

* Fed cuts rates, but signals a pause * U.S. economy slowed less than expected in Q3 (Recasts with Fed, adds quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S. central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts. “That suggests that it’s going to take a little bit more weakness from here on out for the Fed to lower rates, and really it’s going to take quite a sustained turn for the worse in terms of trade discussions,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. “That should to a degree cap dollar bearishness in the near term.” Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the press conference following the U.S. central bank's statement further boosted the notion that additional cuts in the near-term are unlikely. The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate and it would take a material reassessment in the outlook for the Fed to change its current stance, Powell said. The dollar index rose to 98.00 as Powell spoke, the highest since Oct. 17, before retracing back to 97.77, up 0.09% on the day. Broad expectations heading into the meeting that the Fed would adopt a more hawkish tone was seen as limiting dollar strength. The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter. The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. Payrolls data for October released on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus. The greenback also temporarily dipped on reports that Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war. Optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a deal has boosted risk sentiment this week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:50PM (1850 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1108 $1.1110 -0.02% -3.15% +1.1126 +1.1081 Dollar/Yen JPY= 109.0700 108.8700 +0.18% -1.08% +109.2800 +108.8000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.16 120.98 +0.15% -4.01% +121.1900 +120.8800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9917 0.9937 -0.20% +1.05% +0.9945 +0.9906 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2868 1.2865 +0.02% +0.87% +1.2905 +1.2846 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3181 1.3085 +0.73% -3.34% +1.3207 +1.3073 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6865 0.6864 +0.01% -2.61% +0.6876 +0.6849 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1016 1.1045 -0.26% -2.11% +1.1049 +1.1015 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8631 0.8634 -0.03% -3.93% +0.8644 +0.8612 NZ NZD= 0.6352 0.6354 -0.03% -5.43% +0.6368 +0.6335 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.2244 9.2256 -0.01% +6.78% +9.2588 +9.2059 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.2440 10.2536 -0.09% +3.41% +10.2784 +10.2320 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.7080 9.7005 +0.05% +8.30% +9.7421 +9.6881 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7840 10.7790 +0.05% +5.07% +10.8210 +10.7760 (Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)