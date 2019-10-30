Market News
FOREX-Dollar gains as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle

    * Fed cuts rates, but signals a pause
    * U.S. economy slowed less than expected in Q3

    NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but
signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.
    In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage
point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S.
central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy
statement that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the
economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for
future rate cuts.
    “That suggests that it’s going to take a little bit more
weakness from here on out for the Fed to lower rates, and really
it’s going to take quite a sustained turn for the worse in terms
of trade discussions,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of fx
strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. “That should to a
degree cap dollar bearishness in the near term.”
    Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the press
conference following the U.S. central bank's statement further
boosted the notion that additional cuts in the near-term are
unlikely.
    The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain
appropriate and it would take a material reassessment in the
outlook for the Fed to change its current stance, Powell said.

    The dollar index rose to 98.00 as Powell spoke, the
highest since Oct. 17, before retracing back to 97.77, up 0.09%
on the day.
    Broad expectations heading into the meeting that the Fed
would adopt a more hawkish tone was seen as limiting dollar
strength. 
    The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Wednesday after
data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in
the third quarter.
    The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still
relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of
what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a
currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
    Payrolls data for October released on Friday is the next
major U.S. economic focus.
    The greenback also temporarily dipped on reports that Chile
has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where
the United States and China had been expected to take major
steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war.
    Optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a deal has
boosted risk sentiment this week.
    
