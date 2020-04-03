Market News
April 3, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar gains on safe-haven bids; shrugs off horrible U.S. jobs number

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

6 Min Read

    * U.S. economy loses 701,00 jobs in March
    * Dollar index set to gain nearly 2.5% for the week
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed against major currencies for a third straight day on
Friday, as investors took shelter in the U.S. currency amid worsening economic fallout from the
coronavirus pandemic.
    "As we see poor data coming in from Europe, UK, Italy, if you're trying to be rushing anywhere, it
would be U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar as a safe haven," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing
and trading at Tempus Inc in Washington.
    The dollar largely shrugged off the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that showed massive job losses of
701,000 last month, compared with expectations of 100,000 lost jobs.
    March's contraction abruptly ended a historic 113 straight months of employment growth. The Labor
Department also revised February's number upward to 275,000 job gains. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4%
from 3.5% the previous month.
    "The plunge in non-farm payrolls in March, which is already close to the worst monthly declines during
the global financial crisis, suggests the coronavirus pandemic started to decimate the economy even sooner
than we thought," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
    The non-farm payrolls report followed Thursday's data showing initial claims for U.S. unemployment
benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week. The
figures far exceeded the median estimate of 3.50 million in a Reuters survey of economists. 
    In midday trading, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.6% at 100.78. The index is on track for a
2.5% gain on the week, having whipsawed last month from highs on a scramble for cash before slumping as
the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded the market with liquidity.
    The euro was down 0.6% against the dollar at $1.0787, on pace for a 3.1% weekly loss.
    Indecision among euro zone governments about a rescue package for the region's hobbled economies has
weakened the euro in recent days, helping the dollar to its best day in two weeks against the single
currency on Thursday. 
    Analysts said the euro may also be faltering due to rebalancing by forex reserve managers stocking up
on dollars.
    The Japanese yen, Swiss franc, sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars all lost ground as
the dollar strengthened across the board..
    The dollar was last up 0.4% at 108.39 yen.
    As lockdowns continue, the economic impact of the epidemic is becoming more marked, with purchasing
managers' indexes across the euro zone and Britain on Friday showing a slump in business activity.

    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 12:35PM (1635 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.0789        $1.0856     -0.62%         -3.76%      +1.0864     +1.0774
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        108.3800       107.9000    +0.44%         -0.44%      +108.6700   +107.8100
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     116.95         117.13      -0.15%         -4.10%      +117.3800   +116.7400
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9784         0.9736      +0.49%         +1.10%      +0.9795     +0.9729
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2245         1.2392      -1.19%         -7.65%      +1.2410     +1.2208
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.4131         1.4131      +0.00%         +8.82%      +1.4224     +1.4095
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6000         0.6059      -0.97%         -14.56%     +0.6075     +0.5981
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0557         1.0566      -0.09%         -2.72%      +1.0577     +1.0544
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8810         0.8754      +0.64%         +4.21%      +0.8836     +0.8742
 NZ               NZD=        0.5857         0.5916      -1.00%         -13.05%     +0.5922     +0.5844
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        10.6186        10.3582     +2.51%         +20.96%     +10.6208    +10.3830
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     11.4584        11.2798     +1.58%         +16.46%     +11.4586    +11.2306
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        10.1852        10.0744     +0.17%         +8.96%      +10.1983    +10.0928
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.9961        10.9769     +0.17%         +5.03%      +10.9998    +10.9250
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Dan Grebler)
