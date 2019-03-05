FOREX-Dollar hits two-week high on upbeat U.S. data, euro slips

* U.S. services sector, new home sales beat expectations * Euro loses traction ahead of ECB meeting, underpins dollar * Canadian dollar at five-week low on trade, political woes * Aussie dollar rises briefly on sunny RBA outlook * GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. services industries and new home sales allayed some worries about the state of the world's largest economy. The euro weakened to a two-week lows versus the greenback on expectations the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday would hint at a delay in raising rates until next year and soon relaunch long-term bank loans to battle an economic slowdown. Among other G10 currencies, the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest in over five weeks due to a combination of trade troubles, resignations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and expectations the Bank of Canada could be on the cusp of changing its policy direction. "The dollar has been supported by the data," said Brendan McKenna, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said new single-family home sales increased to a seven-month peak in December, while the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on services sector activity rose more than expected last month. An index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other major currencies edged 0.22 percent higher to 96.895 at 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT). It earlier touched a two-week high of 97.008. The euro fell to a two-week trough of $1.1292. It was last down 0.35 percent to $1.13. "The ECB's new projections on Thursday might paint a more subdued picture than before," said Commerzbank FX analyst Antje Praefcke, adding the euro appeared to be "aiming for the $1.13 mark." Investors are seeking out higher-yielding currencies as price volatility in the world's most-traded currencies has plummeted following a dovish shift by major central banks. The Bank of Canada is expected to leave domestic borrowing costs unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Some traders expect it might lower rates later this year. The Canadian currency was 0.32 percent weaker at C$1.3347. It hit C$1.336 earlier on Tuesday, which was its lowest against the greenback since Jan. 25. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar rose briefly after the Reserve bank of Australia left key rates unchanged earlier Tuesday and policy-makers clung to an optimistic outlook on the economy. The Aussie dollar retreated in U.S. trading from its earlier session peaks, down 0.25 percent on the day at $0.7074. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1147 EST (1647 GMT): Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1298 $1.1337 -0.34 -1.49 +1.1351 +1.1292 Dollar/Yen 111.9600 111.7400 +0.20 +1.54 +112.1200 +111.7300 Euro/Yen 126.52 126.70 -0.14 +0.23 +126.9400 +126.4500 Dollar/Swiss 1.0043 0.9988 +0.55 +2.33 +1.0048 +0.9985 Sterling/Dollar 1.3139 1.3186 -0.36 +2.99 +1.3197 +1.3099 Dollar/Canadian 1.3348 1.3302 +0.35 -2.12 +1.3361 +1.3301 Australian/Doll 0.7073 0.7092 -0.27 +0.34 +0.7096 +0.7059 ar Euro/Swiss 1.1350 1.1327 +0.20 +0.85 +1.1354 +1.1322 Euro/Sterling 0.8596 0.8603 -0.08 -4.31 +0.8646 +0.8585 NZ 0.6784 0.6818 -0.50 +1.00 +0.6827 +0.6770 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6681 8.6429 +0.29 +0.34 +8.6845 +8.6439 Euro/Norway 9.7952 9.8028 -0.08 -1.11 +9.8240 +9.7952 Dollar/Sweden 9.3211 9.3375 -0.53 +4.00 +9.3798 +9.3059 Euro/Sweden 10.5320 10.5884 -0.53 +2.61 +10.6300 +10.5338 (Additional reporting by Tom Finn in London, Sujata Rao and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; editing by Kevin Liffey, Ed Osmond and G Crosse)