FOREX-Dollar holds steady as U.S. yields hit 19-month low

Richard Leong

    * U.S. consumer confidence rises to highest since November
    * Euro holds above 2-year lows after EU elections
    * Yen steady as Trump talks trade in Tokyo
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar stayed firm against
a basket of currencies on Tuesday, supported by trade and
political worries and a strong rise in U.S. consumer confidence,
even as longer-dated U.S. bond yields dropped to 19-month lows.
    The euro rebounded from session lows as investors were
relieve that pro-Europe parties won a majority of European
parliamentary seats.
    Currency trading remained light even as U.S. and U.K.-based
traders returned from holidays.
    "This is the first full day for the markets after holidays
in both U.K. and U.S. yesterday and the economic calendar is
nearly barren today adding to the lackluster tone in the trade,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
    At 9:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback
against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies
 was 0.082% higher at 97.815.
    The dollar strengthened after the Conference Board said its
gauge on U.S. consumer confidence rose to 134.1 in May, the
strongest since November. Analysts had forecast a reading of
130.00.
    Earlier, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell
to 2.273% after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the United
States and China were far from a trade deal. It was the lowest
10-year yield since October 2017. Investors have been loading up
on safe-haven U.S. government debt due to trade worries and
political uncertainty.
    Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, whose
far-right League triumphed in European elections on Sunday, said
the European Commission could fine Italy 3 billion euros for
breaking EU debt and deficit rules, a comment that weighed on
the single currency.
    The euro has recovered, holding steady at $1.1187
and 122.57 yen.
    The euro hit a near 23-month low of $1.11055 last week.
 
    European leaders now meet in Brussels to begin the process
of filling a number of top EU posts, from the head of the
European Commission to the European Central Bank.    
    The yen was little changed at 109.57 per dollar as
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected Japan and
the United States to announce a trade agreement "probably in
August." 
    Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1423 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1185        $1.1196     -0.10%         -2.47%      +1.1202     +1.1176
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        109.5500       109.5000    +0.05%         -0.64%      +109.6200   +109.2200
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     122.54         122.57      -0.02%         -2.92%      +122.7000   +122.2100
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        1.0075         1.0037      +0.38%         +2.65%      +1.0078     +1.0035
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2665         1.2677      -0.09%         -0.72%      +1.2701     +1.2655
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3472         1.3441      +0.23%         -1.21%      +1.3478     +1.3433
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6929         0.6917      +0.17%         -1.70%      +0.6933     +0.6917
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1269         1.1232      +0.33%         +0.13%      +1.1274     +1.1225
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8830         0.8830      +0.00%         -1.73%      +0.8841     +0.8806
 NZ               NZD=        0.6546         0.6543      +0.05%         -2.55%      +0.6558     +0.6544
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.6851         8.7040      -0.22%         +0.54%      +8.7125     +8.6755
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.7173         9.7477      -0.31%         -1.90%      +9.7530     +9.7117
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.5535         9.5792      -0.35%         +6.58%      +9.5876     +9.5398
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.6888        10.7260     -0.35%         +4.14%      +10.7305    +10.6740
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in LONDON 
Editing by Larry King and Jon Boyle and David Gregorio)
