NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar remained slightly higher against a basket currencies on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book showed the U.S. economy continued to expand at a modest to moderate pace in March and early April.

At 2:04 p.m. (1804 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was

up 0.10 percent at 89.602. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)