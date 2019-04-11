FOREX-Dollar index rises after strong U.S. data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, rose on Thursday morning following reports that March producer prices posted the biggest rise in five months, and after weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest since 1969.

Despite the increase in producer prices, however, underlying wholesale inflation was tame. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a 49-1/2/year low, pointing to sustained labor market strength. The dollar index was up 0.17 percent, last at 97.107.