FOREX-Dollar index trim losses after Fed's Kaplan remarks on trade, rates

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The dollar pared its losses against a basket of currencies on Tuesday following comments from Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on CNBC television that current U.S. trade negotiations have not changed his economic forecast.

Kaplan, who is not a voting member on the Fed’s policy-making group in 2018, also said the U.S. central bank should begin soon to tighten monetary policy.

At 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus six other currencies was down 0.51 percent at 89.620. (Reporting by Richard Leong)