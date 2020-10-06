Dollar jumps as Trump calls off stimulus talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe haven dollar and Japanese yen rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on a coronavirus relief stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 election.
Trump accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith.
The dollar had dipped over the previous few days on optimism that a stimulus deal was near.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies jumped to a session high of 93.80, up 0.34% on the day.
The greenback dipped 0.19% against the Japanese yen to 105.52 yen.
Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.