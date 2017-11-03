FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar rebounds after U.S. services, manufacturing data
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in an hour

FOREX-Dollar rebounds after U.S. services, manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly after the release of U.S. manufacturing and services sector data that beat estimates, reversing an earlier slide after an underwhelming jobs report.

The euro turned negative against the dollar, falling to its lowest level of the day after the U.S. factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, and the dollar turned positive against the Japanese yen, erasing earlier losses.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, rose to near its highs of the day, touching 94.818. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
