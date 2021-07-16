Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

FOREX-Dollar rise dominates even as kiwi hops higher with inflation

By Tom Westbrook

0 Min Read

    * Virus nerves, rates outlook keeps USD supported
    * Kiwi leaps on hot inflation but can't break ranges

    By Tom Westbrook
    SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its
best weekly gain in about a month on Friday, supported by
investors' drift toward safety as rising COVID-19 infections
loomed over the pandemic recovery, while a hot inflation reading
sharply lifted the New Zealand dollar.
    The kiwi was the biggest mover amongst majors in
the Asia session, and was last up 0.6% at $0.7020, after
consumer prices rose far faster than expected, bringing  forward
markets' rate hike expectations to August.
    The dollar's recent strength, though, has been so
irresistible that even the startling prospect of New Zealand
leading developed markets out of emergency-level rates in a
matter of weeks hasn't broken the kiwi from narrow ranges.
    The kiwi is up just 0.3% for the week and is below its
200-day moving average. Tapering of bond purchases in Canada has
also done little to lift the loonie, which has struggled
with soft oil prices and is off about 1% on the week.
    "Clearly the U.S. dollar has got some power behind it," said
Westpac strategist Imre Speizer. "And I think that's holding
back all the majors."    
    "There's an interest rate side to it," he said. "And
sometimes it's a safe-haven bid...we do feel that the U.S.
dollar's going to be quite strong over the next few months."
    Solid U.S. data and a shift in interest rate expectations
after the Federal Reserve flagged sooner-than-expected hikes in
2023 have put a floor under the greenback over the past month
and made investors nervous about shorting it.    
    The dollar was broadly steady elsewhere on Friday but
heading for weekly gains, with a rise over the week so far of
roughly 0.5% against the euro and sterling and 0.7% against the
risk-sensitive Australian dollar.
    The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was flat at 92.562 on Friday and
up 0.5% for the week, which if sustained would mark its biggest
weekly percentage gain since the week ended June 20.
    Ahead on Friday, traders are looking to U.S. retail sales
data and consumer confidence for any reading on inflation and
the strength of the recovery.
    
    BOND RALLY
    The mood across financial markets has been jittery for a
couple of weeks as virus infections are surging.
    Treasuries have rallied for a third week in a row with no
obvious catalyst but in tandem with worries that the new
infections could dent recovery progress, that slowing Chinese
growth puts the brakes on global growth and that U.S. inflation
looks transitory, or at least under central bankers' control.
    The safe-haven yen has also been firm, with a loss of 0.1%
on the dollar making it second only to the kiwi as the
best-performing major against the strong dollar. The yen is
headed for its best week in a month against the euro.
    It last bought 109.99 per dollar and 129.88 per euro
. The euro stood at $1.1808, not far above the
three-month low of $1.1772 it tested during the week.
    Sterling traded at $1.3835 in Asia, having handed
back some of a bounce that came with strong jobs figures and
hawkish comments on Thursday from Bank of England policymaker
Michael Saunders.
    The Australian dollar drifted 0.2% higher on Friday
to $0.7435 but was tracking for a weekly loss and fell to a
five-month low on the kiwi as New Zealand's rates outlook
shifted.
    The Thai baht, among the currencies most battered
by the pandemic's resurgence, sat at a three-month low and
tracked toward a fifth consecutive weekly loss as the
tourism-dependent country posted record infections.
    Cryptocurrencies found support but were perilously close to
the bottom of recent ranges with bitcoin at $31,947
and ether at $1,947.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 506 GMT
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1810        $1.1811     +0.00%         -3.34%      +1.1817     +1.1802
 Dollar/Yen                   109.9900       109.8100    +0.18%         +6.50%      +110.0650   +109.8700
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=EB  129.90         129.73      +0.13%         +2.35%      +129.9600   +129.6400
                  S>                                                                            
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9184         0.9179      +0.05%         +3.80%      +0.9189     +0.9175
 Sterling/Dollar              1.3835         1.3840      -0.03%         +1.27%      +1.3840     +1.3825
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2568         1.2593      -0.19%         -1.30%      +1.2600     +1.2567
 Aussie/Dollar                0.7437         0.7420      +0.24%         -3.32%      +0.7440     +0.7415
 NZ                           0.7019         0.6978      +0.61%         -2.24%      +0.7027     +0.6985
 Dollar/Dollar All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots 
Volatilities 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up