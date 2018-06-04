FOREX-Dollar sinks to 2-week low on renewed trade concerns, easing Italy risks

* Euro rises past $1.17 as Italy risks subside, risk sentiment up * Dollar down despite Friday's strong U.S. jobs report * Australian dollar surges with biggest one-day gain since August * Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, FX table and comments; new byline, changes dateline; previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-week low on Monday, as the easing of political tensions in Italy lifted the euro and as global trade concerns resurfaced after China warned the United States against tariffs or other protectionist measures. "With European political drama retreating from the brink, the peak in the dollar index was likely observed at 95," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in New York. Lingering trade disputes will also contribute to a challenging backdrop for the U.S. dollar in the weeks ahead, he added. "The U.S. administration appears uncoordinated and unprepared with a global effort - that now includes China - throwing its hat in the ring of retaliation and withdrawal of a principled agreement to buy more U.S. goods should the U.S. decide to go through with purported tariffs later this month," Issa said. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday that if the United States introduces trade sanctions including raising tariffs, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties a few weeks ago will be void. In mid-morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.4 percent to 93.850, hitting a two-week trough of 93.664. The dollar fell on Friday despite a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report, suggesting the greenback has been looking stretched after gaining consistently since mid-April. Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week underlined the strength of the U.S. economy and the near-certainty of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise this month and probably a fourth hike this year, factors which have lifted the dollar. But the euro clawed back some gains as Italy took steps to form a new government and as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said over the weekend that Germany favored moves toward a European Monetary Fund. The single currency was last up 0.5 percent at $1.1720, after rising as high as $1.1737, its highest since May 24, pulling further away from 2018 lows of $1.151 last week. The Australian dollar surged to its highest since April on an improvement in broader risk sentiment and domestic data showing strong company profits and a rise in retail sales. The Aussie rose to US$0.7651, on track for its biggest one day-rise since August. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:17AM (1417 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1722 $1.1660 +0.53% -2.28% +1.1744 +1.1653 Dollar/Yen JPY= 109.4900 109.5300 -0.04% -2.82% +109.7600 +109.3800 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 128.38 127.69 +0.54% -5.04% +128.6800 +127.5900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9854 0.9880 -0.26% +1.14% +0.9894 +0.9831 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3362 1.3347 +0.11% -1.11% +1.3399 +1.3338 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2919 1.2947 -0.22% +2.72% +1.2964 +1.2900 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7650 0.7566 +1.11% -1.94% +0.7666 +0.7557 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1551 1.1515 +0.31% -1.18% +1.1555 +1.1523 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8773 0.8738 +0.40% -1.24% +0.8773 +0.8733 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.7039 0.6981 +0.83% -0.66% +0.7048 +0.6978 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.1042 8.1805 -0.93% -1.25% +8.1942 +8.0920 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5016 9.5417 -0.42% -3.52% +9.5504 +9.4926 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.7457 8.8238 -0.36% +6.63% +8.8285 +8.7353 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.2550 10.2920 -0.36% +4.23% +10.2953 +10.2459 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by David Gregorio)