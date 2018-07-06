FOREX-Dollar slides after U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but a closely-watched inflation gauge — wage growth — rose less than forecast, while the unemployment rate increased.

Nonfarm payrolls advanced by 213,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Data for April and May was revised to show 37,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

The unemployment rate, however, rose to 4.0 percent from an 18-year low of 3.8 percent in June, while the average hourly earnings rose five cents, or 0.2 percent in June after increasing 0.3 percent in May.

In early morning trading, the dollar fell 0.2 percent versus the yen to 110.49, while the euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.1760. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Franklin Paul)