FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 6, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar slides after U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but a closely-watched inflation gauge — wage growth — rose less than forecast, while the unemployment rate increased.

Nonfarm payrolls advanced by 213,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Data for April and May was revised to show 37,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

The unemployment rate, however, rose to 4.0 percent from an 18-year low of 3.8 percent in June, while the average hourly earnings rose five cents, or 0.2 percent in June after increasing 0.3 percent in May.

In early morning trading, the dollar fell 0.2 percent versus the yen to 110.49, while the euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.1760. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.