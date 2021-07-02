Dollar slides from 3-month high on weak details of U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar slipped from a three-month high on Friday, weighed down by some of the weaker details of what was an overall strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report for June.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Despite Friday’s slide, the dollar was still poised to end the week on a positive note, with a 0.6% gain. Going into the report, the dollar traded higher on the expectation of a robust jobs number.

Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls did beat expectations, increasing by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May. But the unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May, while the closely-watched average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage inflation, rose 0.3% last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4% increase.

“We initially reacted positively to the headline, which was stronger than expected,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist, at UBS in New York. “And then moved a little lower because of some of the weaker details of the report such as the higher unemployment rate and the higher bar for a positive surprise.”

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.2% to 92.421, after earlier hitting a three-month high of 92.759.

The greenback has strengthened broadly since the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last month by signalling it could tighten policy earlier than expected to curb inflation.

The euro was slightly higher on the day at $1.1854, after trading lower before the jobs report.

Against the yen, the dollar slid 0.4% to 111.185 yen. On Thursday, the greenback hit a 15-month peak versus the Japanese currency.

Currency bid prices at 9:21AM (1321 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.3710 92.5690 -0.20% 2.656% +92.7590 +92.3720

Euro/Dollar $1.1856 $1.1851 +0.05% -2.95% +$1.1859 +$1.1807

Dollar/Yen 111.1950 111.5750 -0.34% +7.62% +111.6550 +111.1500

Euro/Yen 131.83 132.15 -0.24% +3.87% +132.2200 +131.7000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9230 0.9257 -0.28% +4.33% +0.9274 +0.9224

Sterling/Dollar $1.3785 $1.3764 +0.18% +0.93% +$1.3790 +$1.3734

Dollar/Canadian 1.2376 1.2437 -0.49% -2.81% +1.2449 +1.2376

Aussie/Dollar $0.7494 $0.7471 +0.31% -2.58% +$0.7496 +$0.7445

Euro/Swiss 1.0942 1.0965 -0.21% +1.25% +1.0972 +1.0937

Euro/Sterling 0.8600 0.8603 -0.03% -3.77% +0.8617 +0.8591

NZ $0.7000 $0.6969 +0.44% -2.52% +$0.7001 +$0.6947

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.6150 8.6315 +0.09% +0.61% +8.6735 +8.6255

Euro/Norway 10.2150 10.2179 -0.03% -2.41% +10.2598 +10.2150

Dollar/Sweden 8.5586 8.5722 -0.06% +4.42% +8.6014 +8.5593

Euro/Sweden 10.1485 10.1547 -0.06% +0.72% +10.1740 +10.1429