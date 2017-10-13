FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. consumer prices data
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 8 days

FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. consumer prices data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped versus a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, pointing to muted inflation that could worry Federal Reserve officials who have been engaged in a vigorous debate on the U.S. inflation path.

The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.5 percent last month after advancing 0.4 percent in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI surging 0.6 percent in September.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.24 percent at 92.831, after falling to a more than two-week low of 92.751.

Against the Japanese yen, the greenback fell to a more than two-week low of 111.7 yen.

The euro hit a session high of $1.1861 against the dollar and was up 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.