FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of Fed policy meeting
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 3:52 PM / a month ago

FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of Fed policy meeting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Euro falls briefly on Reuters report on ECB bond program
    * Trump's U.N. speech grabs attention but non-market event
    * Yen slips to 8-week low vs dollar, 21-month low against
euro
    * Swiss franc hits lowest vs euro since Jan 2015

 (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday in advance of a Federal Reserve
meeting where policymakers are expected to decide on the
reduction of the central bank's $4.2 trillion worth of bond
holdings.
    The Fed's possible move to further roll back stimulus has
not stemmed the greenback's weakness this year as other major
central banks are considering steps to either slow their bond
purchases or raise interest rates.
    Analysts widely anticipate Fed policymakers to announce a
lowering of monthly bond purchases starting in October when
their two-day meeting ends on Wednesday. They expect Fed
officials would leave the door open for a rate increase at their
Dec. 12-13 meeting.
    At 11:33 a.m. (1520 GMT), the index that tracks the dollar
against six currencies was down 0.1 percent at 91.928,
which was not far from the over 2-1/2 year low set on Sept. 8.
    The dollar had weakened against yen ahead of U.S. President
Donald Trump's speech before the United Nations General
Assembly, which some traders feared would heighten tensions
between Washington and North Korea over the latter's growing
nuclear weapons program.
    While Trump dealt harsh criticism against the North Korean
regime, it was not enough to spook most investors.
    The greenback was steady at 111.57 yen, below its
eight-week peak of 111.87 set earlier Tuesday. 
    Meanwhile, traders have been speculating whether the
European Central Bank is moving closer to wind down its 2.3
trillion euro asset purchase program.
    ECB policymakers disagree whether to determine a fixed date
to end the program when they meet in October, as the euro has
jumped, Reuters reported.
    The single currency fell briefly on the Reuters report.
    Earlier Tuesday, the yen hit a 21-month trough versus the
euro, while the Swiss franc hit its lowest level
against it since January 2015.
    The common currency reached a one-week high versus the
greenback at $1.2005. 
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 11:34AM (1534 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1969        $1.1952     +0.14%         +13.85%     +1.2005     +1.1951
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        111.5500       111.5600    -0.01%         -4.55%      +111.8700   +111.2100
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     133.52         133.35      +0.13%         +8.43%      +134.1500   +133.2400
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9634         0.9613      +0.22%         -5.34%      +0.9646     +0.9596
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3515         1.3492      +0.17%         +9.56%      +1.3551     +1.3470
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2275         1.2288      -0.11%         -8.60%      +1.2308     +1.2262
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.8002         0.7960      +0.53%         +10.91%     +0.8014     +0.7957
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1532         1.1496      +0.31%         +7.60%      +1.1563     +1.1493
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8853         0.8857      -0.05%         +3.93%      +0.8899     +0.8844
 NZ               NZD=        0.7310         0.7263      +0.65%         +5.32%      +0.7317     +0.7257
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        7.8137         7.8296      -0.20%         -9.53%      +7.8334     +7.7887
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.3536         9.3626      -0.10%         +2.95%      +9.3660     +9.3374
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        7.9661         7.9606      +0.20%         -12.53%     +7.9715     +7.9362
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.5350         9.5162      +0.20%         -0.47%      +9.5436     +9.5158
 
    
    
All spots FX= 
Tokyo spots AFX= 
Europe spots EFX= 
Volatilities FXVOL= 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news
CEN
Economic Forecasts... ECON   Official rates...INT/RATE
Forex Diary.......MI/DIARY   Top events........M/DIARY
Diaries...........DIARY Diaries Index........IND/DIARY
Press Digests.....PRESS Polls on G7 economies..SURVEY/
European markets......MARKETS/))

    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Additional reporting by John
Geddie in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.