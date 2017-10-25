FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar stalls despite upbeat U.S. data, Fed chair talk
October 25, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

FOREX-Dollar stalls despite upbeat U.S. data, Fed chair talk

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    * Home sales, durable goods data fail to lift greenback
    * Support seen for Taylor as Fed chief, limiting drop for
dollar
    * Canada dollar hits 3-month lows after BOC leaves rates
steady
    * Sterling jumps on stronger-than-expected GDP data

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Wednesday
against a basket of currencies, struggling to post further gains
tied to speculation the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve
will steer policy in a more hawkish direction.
    A pullback in U.S. bond yields, with two-year Treasury
yields retreating from a near nine-year peak, also
stoked some selling in the dollar.
    "There's nothing concrete so that encouraged some
profit-taking," Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
management in New York said of President Donald Trump's nominee
for Fed chief.
    Profit-taking on the greenback occurred even in the wake of
surprisingly strong data on durable goods orders and new home
sales in September, analysts said.
    New orders for U.S. capital goods rose more than forecast by
2.2 percent last month, while new home sales unexpectedly jumped
to a near 10-year high in September. 
    Among other major currencies, sterling climbed almost 1
percent to an eight-day high of $1.3271 after
stronger-than-expected U.K. growth data cemented expectations
the Bank of England will raise interest rates next week.
    The Canadian dollar tumbled to C$1.2816 to the greenback
, its weakest since July 12, after the Bank of Canada as
expected left key overnight rates unchanged.
    Despite Wednesday's pullback, the dollar index has gained
0.6 percent in the past week on hopes for a tax-cut plan and in
the aftermath of reports that Stanford University economist John
Taylor impressed Trump in his interview for the Fed's top post.

    Taylor favors a rule-based approach to setting interest
rates and is seen as someone who may put the Fed on a path of
faster rate hikes compared with Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose
term expires next February.
    Trump's other possible nominees to head the Fed include
Yellen, Fed Governor Jerome Powell, his economic adviser Gary
Cohn and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh.
    On Wednesday, a senior administration official said Trump
was not likely to pick Cohn due to his key role on tax reform,
while Trump told Fox Business Network that he thinks Yellen is
"terrific" but suggested he would like make his "own mark" for a
Fed chair.
    Trump is expected to announce his Fed chair candidate before
his Asian trip in early November.
    The index tracking the greenback versus six currencies
 was down 0.1 percent at 93.696, holding below a 2-1/2
week high of 94.017 set on Monday.
    The dollar climbed to 114.245 yen, its highest since July 11
, following Sunday's victory for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, whose ultra-loose monetary policy should keep pressure on
the yen. It was down 0.2 percent at 113.70 yen in late trading. 
    The euro gained 0.4 percent at $1.181 before
Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, prompted by
expectations it would announce the start of trimming its monthly
asset purchases to 40 billion euros from 60 billion euros in
January.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:12PM (1912 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1807        $1.1759     +0.41%         +12.31%     +1.1818     +1.1754
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        113.7100       113.8900    -0.16%         -2.70%      +114.2400   +113.4900
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     134.25         133.94      +0.23%         +9.02%      +134.4800   +133.7600
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9891         0.9909      -0.18%         -2.82%      +0.9939     +0.9870
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3254         1.3134      +0.91%         +7.44%      +1.3270     +1.3111
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2805         1.2673      +1.04%         -4.65%      +1.2816     +1.2658
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7697         0.7775      -1.00%         +6.68%      +0.7784     +0.7691
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1679         1.1654      +0.21%         +8.98%      +1.1705     +1.1641
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8905         0.8955      -0.56%         +4.54%      +0.8973     +0.8879
 NZ               NZD=        0.6873         0.6900      -0.39%         -0.98%      +0.6912     +0.6862
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.0232         8.0026      +0.26%         -7.11%      +8.0333     +7.9943
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.4736         9.4161      +0.61%         +4.27%      +9.4846     +9.4133
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.2253         8.2192      +0.44%         -9.69%      +8.2572     +8.2071
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.7120         9.6693      +0.44%         +1.38%      +9.7165     +9.6690
 
    
    
 (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Chris
Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
