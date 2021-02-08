Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. jobs-related losses

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Dollar index little changed after Friday payrolls fall
    * Jobs data takes shine off dollar rebound
    * Ethereum gains on futures debut
    * Bitcoin hits record high after Tesla purchase
    NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat to slightly lower on Monday in choppy trading, holding
its ground against a basket of major currencies after falling sharply on worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data
last week, as investors continued to price in faster U.S. recovery than most countries.
    The dollar index was at 90.982,, flat on the day. On Friday, it fell as low as 90.981 after data
showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January and job losses in December were greater
than initially reported.
    "We view Friday's non-farm payrolls report as a speed bump rather than a roadblock for the emerging
growth divergence narrative," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto,
in a research note.
    "Stepping back from this single report, we still see growth expectations moving in the U.S.'s favor,
especially versus Europe. Since the end of the first lockdowns last year, the U.S., Japan, and Canada are
the lone G10 countries to have seen growth expectations rise for next year," he added.
    Speculators have been reducing short positions - bets the dollar will weaken - on the currency. Some
analysts have flagged the likelihood that the same speculators will be forced out of their short positions
by a rise in the dollar.
    Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, compared
with a net short position of $33.81 billion for the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
    Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING said, that even if the U.S. dollar recovery stalls, "we could
continue to see evidence of a USD short squeeze in the coming weeks".
    The euro was modestly up at $1.2057 against the dollar.
    In a note to clients, J.P. Morgan strategists said they "have growing confidence of underperformance of
EUR vs USD".
    Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in February as lockdowns to suppress the COVID-19
caseload left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions in the world as they recovered
further, a survey by Sentix showed.
    Sentix's investor sentiment index for the euro zone fell back into negative territory, dropping to -0.2
from 1.3 in January. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 1.9.
    The British pound bought $1.3686, 0.3% lower to the dollar.
    The dollar was quoted at 105.62 yen, having pulled back from a three-month high reached on
Friday.
    In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin hit another record high of $44,899 after Tesla Inc
 said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to begin
accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future..
    Bitcoin was last up 12.7% at 43,736.
    Ethereum hit a fresh record high of $1,764.55 after the listing of ethereum futures on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange late Sunday. It was last up 6% at $1,712.52.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:38AM (1438 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 90.9580        90.9980     -0.03%         1.086%        +91.2280    +90.9560
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.2056        $1.2050     +0.06%         -1.32%        +$1.2060    +$1.2020
 Dollar/Yen                   105.3500       105.3550    +0.12%         +2.12%        +105.6650   +105.4050
 Euro/Yen                     127.02         126.93      +0.07%         +0.08%        +127.1200   +126.8700
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.8987         0.8986      +0.03%         +1.60%        +0.9019     +0.8986
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3721        $1.3736     -0.11%         +0.43%        +$1.3740    +$1.3680
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2755         1.2757      +0.00%         +0.18%        +1.2782     +1.2750
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7687        $0.7679     +0.12%         -0.07%        +$0.7687    +$0.7652
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0833         1.0828      +0.05%         +0.24%        +1.0846     +1.0826
 Euro/Sterling                0.8785         0.8767      +0.21%         -1.70%        +0.8793     +0.8762
 NZ                           $0.7208        $0.7194     +0.19%         +0.38%        +$0.7212    +$0.7175
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.5080         8.5405      -0.16%         -0.70%        +8.5485     +8.5185
 Euro/Norway                  10.2583        10.2680     -0.09%         -1.99%        +10.2890    +10.2550
 Dollar/Sweden                8.3824         8.3576      +0.22%         +2.27%        +8.4171     +8.3703
 Euro/Sweden                  10.1060        10.0835     +0.22%         +0.29%        +10.1186    +10.0828
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvaljo in London; Editing by
Allison Williams and Toby Chopra)
