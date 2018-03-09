FOREX-Dollar steady on mixed U.S. jobs data, yen falls after BOJ meeting

* Biggest U.S. jobs gain in 1-1/2 years offsets meager wage growth * Bank of Japan pushes back on notion of reduced stimulus * Yen on back foot as Trump, North Korea meeting eases worries * Euro remains pressured in the wake of Draghi's cautious view (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm against a basket of currencies on Friday as U.S. job growth recorded its best month in over 1-1/2 years in February while wage gains slowed more than expected, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would not quicken its pace on raising interest rates. The yen fell broadly after the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish policy stance. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, while sounding optimistic on growth, stressed there would be no plan to change monetary policy before its 2 percent inflation target is reached. Earlier Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls grew by 313,000 last month, the largest monthly increase since July 2016, but average hourly earnings rose only 0.1 percent, slower than the 0.3 percent increase in January and less than the 0.2 percent forecast by analysts. Traders concluded a tightening labor market would buttress the case for the Fed to raise key borrowing costs later this month and possibly two more times later this year, but the pullback in wage gains will likely prevent policymakers from raising rates four times in 2018. "While this is good news for the U.S. economy, this doesn’t change anything with the Fed. The path of three rate hikes stays as our base case," said Chuck Tomes, senior trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. The latest payrolls report may bolster the greenback in the short term, but global trade tension stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, which he signed on Thursday and faster growth outside the United States remain a longer-term drag on the dollar, Tomes said. At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the index that tracks the dollar against six major currencies fell 0.139 points or 0.15 percent, to 90.04. The euro was last up 0.11 percent at $1.2324. The single currency remained on the back foot after falling on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, while acknowledging faster growth in Europe, said regional inflation remained subdued and rising protectionism was a risk. YEN SINKS The dollar advanced to a one-week peak against the yen after the BOJ stuck to its negative rate policy on Friday and BOJ chief Kuroda, like Draghi, sounded caution about the risk of rising protectionism and inflation staying sluggish. The yen also succumbed to traders scaling back their safe-haven holdings of the Japanese currency on news that Trump was prepared to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, marking a potential major breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang. The dollar was last up 0.69 percent at 106.93 yen, while the euro was up 0.80 percent, at 131.81 yen. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1523 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.2324 $1.2310 +0.11% +2.73% +1.2334 +1.2274 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.9200 106.2000 +0.68% -5.10% +107.0400 +106.1800 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 131.79 130.76 +0.79% -2.51% +131.8300 +130.7100 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9499 0.9510 -0.12% -2.50% +0.9533 +0.9493 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3879 1.3810 +0.50% +2.72% +1.3888 +1.3789 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2838 1.2894 -0.43% +2.08% +1.2908 +1.2825 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7841 0.7789 +0.67% +0.51% +0.7846 +0.7778 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1709 1.1708 +0.01% +0.17% +1.1727 +1.1679 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8878 0.8913 -0.39% -0.06% +0.8926 +0.8876 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.7293 0.7262 +0.43% +2.92% +0.7297 +0.7251 Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.7732 7.8383 -0.83% -5.29% +7.8472 +7.7697 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5824 9.6507 -0.71% -2.70% +9.6641 +9.5752 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.2288 8.2553 -0.35% +0.33% +8.2762 +8.2274 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.1433 10.1789 -0.35% +3.09% +10.1839 +10.1418 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)