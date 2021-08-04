Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

FOREX-Dollar swings with currency markets nervous ahead of upcoming jobs data

By David Henry, Iain Withers

0 Min Read

    * Dollar dips, then recovers, after weak private employment
report
    * Yen shows appeal as safer haven
    * Kiwi continues to climb 

 (Updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline,
changes dateline, previous LONDON)
    By David Henry and Iain Withers
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from
a fall on Wednesday brought on by the release of an unexpectedly
weak private employment report knocked down U.S. Treasury yields
and may or may not have foreshadowed softness in jobs data due
on Friday from the American government.
    After a steady day, the dollar index against major
currencies fell as much as 0.2% on the report before
turning back up. It was up less than 0.1% on the day at 10:08
a.m. EDT (1408 GMT).
    The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was
a big beneficiary with the dollar falling as low as 108.77.

    The euro and British pound also gained against the
greenback.
    The euro was last trading at $1.1859, off less
than 0.1% for the day. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3930. 
    The swings show how uneasy the currency markets are ahead of
the next big catalyst that might show whether economies will
grow so quickly that they fuel inflation or slow due to the
continuing coronavirus pandemic.
    The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment
Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much
as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of
workers and raw materials.
    "It was a fairly big disappointment," said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
    The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the
government report, Issa said, but added, "the miss is
substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more
nervous going into Friday's report."
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers
have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will
be critical to the board's decisions about when and how to cut
back on support for the economy.
    The ADP report does not capture changes in government
employment.
    The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury initially
fell sharply and the 5-year yield slipped to its lowest since
February. Those moves came after the ADP report and news that
the government is considering reductions in debt issuance.

    Questions about the supply of Treasuries have been affecting
yields and having spillover influence on the dollar.
    The dollar has lost value as declining yields have made
strategists question whether the U.S. economy will grow as much
as they had expected in light of the spread of the highly
contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
    Before the ADP report, the euro had been flat against the
dollar, giving up initial gains on data that showed euro zone
business activity surged in July, expanding at its fastest pace
in 15 years.
    The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second
consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country
raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks.
    The kiwi was last up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, at
$0.7061.    
    The country's central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon
begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards,
as it tries to control an inflated housing market.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1408 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 92.0890        92.0360     +0.07%         2.343%        +92.1960    +91.8140
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1859        $1.1865     -0.05%         -2.94%        +$1.1899    +$1.1842
 Dollar/Yen                   109.2500       109.0300    +0.21%         +5.74%        +109.2550   +108.7250
 Euro/Yen                     129.55         129.35      +0.15%         +2.07%        +129.6100   +129.1500
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9050         0.9041      +0.11%         +2.31%        +0.9061     +0.9019
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3930        $1.3914     +0.13%         +1.98%        +$1.3957    +$1.3899
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2541         1.2535      +0.04%         -1.53%        +1.2552     +1.2516
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7400        $0.7393     +0.11%         -3.79%        +$0.7426    +$0.7388
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0731         1.0726      +0.05%         -0.70%        +1.0737     +1.0724
 Euro/Sterling                0.8511         0.8529      -0.21%         -4.77%        +0.8532     +0.8506
 NZ                           $0.7061        $0.7019     +0.61%         -1.66%        +$0.7088    +$0.7018
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.8020         8.8215      -0.46%         +2.25%        +8.8245     +8.7780
 Euro/Norway                  10.4394        10.4650     -0.24%         -0.26%        +10.4750    +10.4180
 Dollar/Sweden                8.5925         8.5979      -0.13%         +4.84%        +8.6123     +8.5666
 Euro/Sweden                  10.1914        10.2049     -0.13%         +1.14%        +10.2130    +10.1909
 
    
 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in
London; editing by Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis and Jonathan
Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up