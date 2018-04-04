FOREX-Dollar weakens vs yen, Swiss franc on U.S.-China trade tension

* Dollar falls in 4 of 5 sessions vs yen * Markets edgy in face of trade tensions * Yuan slide after China trade retaliation * ADP payrolls report shows higher-than-expected jobs gain * Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Recasts, adds U.S. data, analyst comment, FX table, updates prices in text, changes byline, dateline; previous London) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday after China retaliated against the Trump administration's plan to slap tariffs on Chinese goods, proposing a list of similar duties on a wide range of U.S. imports. In the midst of the U.S.-China trade tension, the dollar has weakened in four of the last five sessions against the yen, down nearly 6 percent so far this year. Against the Swiss franc, the greenback has fallen 1.6 percent so far in 2018. The Japanese and Swiss currencies tend to appreciate in times of geopolitical and economic stress. China on Wednesday proposed tariffs on U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals. The Chinese plan came hours after Washington unveiled a detailed breakdown of some 1,300 Chinese industrial, transport and medical goods that could be subject to 25 percent duties. China's move is "a sign that Beijing is up to the fight and that if U.S. President Donald Trump wants to prove that trade wars are in fact easy to win, he'll have to back it up with actions," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London. "Ultimately, the response we're seeing in the markets suggests investors are not on board with the actions being taken by both countries and see them as a real threat to what has been a good period of global growth," he added. The Chinese news dominated the market, overshadowing a U.S. employment report by payrolls processor ADP which showed a higher-than-expected 241,000 private sector jobs created last month. "Admittedly, the ADP survey is not a great leading indicator for payrolls, not least because it is partly based on lagged changes in payrolls," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. "Nevertheless, to the extent it is useful, it points to a labor market still in exceptionally good health." In morning trading, the greenback slid 0.3 percent against the yen to 106.26 yen, and slipped 0.1 percent versus the Swiss franc to 0.9584 franc. In the aftermath of the Chinese tariffs, the yuan on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day loss versus the dollar since mid-February, down 0.6 percent at 6.3094 yuan per dollar. The Chinese currency had been strengthening this year, fueling speculation on whether Beijing can intervene in markets to limit its rise. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:11AM (1311 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.2294 $1.2269 +0.20% +2.48% +1.2314 +1.2257 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.2500 106.5900 -0.32% -5.70% +106.6800 +106.0000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 130.63 130.79 -0.12% -3.36% +130.8700 +130.2400 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9583 0.9586 -0.03% -1.64% +0.9599 +0.9552 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.4067 1.4056 +0.08% +4.11% +1.4096 +1.4016 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2839 1.2805 +0.27% +2.11% +1.2844 +1.2775 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7683 0.7683 +0.00% -1.51% +0.7717 +0.7663 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1785 1.1765 +0.17% +0.82% +1.1787 +1.1757 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8737 0.8726 +0.13% -1.64% +0.8759 +0.8714 NZ NZD= 0.7290 0.7256 +0.47% +2.88% +0.7296 +0.7256 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.8374 7.8367 +0.01% -4.50% +7.8586 +7.8265 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6377 9.6183 +0.20% -2.14% +9.6552 +9.6058 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.3948 8.3898 +0.24% +2.35% +8.4078 +8.3775 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.3220 10.2970 +0.24% +4.91% +10.3297 +10.2839 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by David Gregorio)