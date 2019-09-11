FOREX-Euro dips to one-week low before ECB meeting

US Dollar Report
    * ECB meeting on Thursday in focus
    * Yen weakens on U.S.-China trade optimism
    * U.S. producer prices rose in August

    NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week
low against the greenback on Wednesday, a day before the
European Central Bank is expected to add further stimulus in a
bid to boost the region's economy.
    ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includes
a rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep rates low for longer and
compensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,
five sources familiar with the discussion said last week.
    Many also favor restarting asset buys, but opposition from
some northern European countries is complicating this issue.

    “The mere thought of easing is probably keeping the euro on
the defensive at the moment,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. However, “we’re not
completely on side with expectations of an aggressive ease… we
think there may be a rebound in the euro after the policy
meeting tomorrow.”
    The euro was last down 0.43% on the day at $1.0995.
    The yen was the weakest since Aug. 1 as optimism over
U.S.-China trade talks boosted risk sentiment and reduced demand
for safe havens.
    China announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16
types of U.S. products, days ahead of a planned meeting between
the two countries to try and de-escalate their bruising tariff
row.
    The dollar gained 0.20% to 107.74 yen. 
    Sterling also dipped after a Scottish court ruled on
Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the
British parliament was unlawful, prompting immediate calls for
lawmakers to return to work as the government and parliament
battle over the future of Brexit.
    The British pound fell 0.19% to $1.2322.
    U.S. data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices
unexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer prices
rebounded, but that data will not change financial market
expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates
again next week to support a slowing economy.
    This week’s major economic focus will be consumer price
inflation data on Thursday and retail sales data on Friday.
    
 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
