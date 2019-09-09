Market News
September 9, 2019 / 7:14 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

FOREX-Euro gains on hopes of German fiscal stimulus

Karen Brettell

5 Min Read

    * Report that Germany may circumvent debt rules to boost
spending
    * ECB expected to ease at Thursday's meeting

 (Adds pound, updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Monday after a
report that Germany may boost fiscal stimulus increased hopes
that governments will act to boost growth in the region, though
expectations of further central bank easing kept a lid on gains.
    Germany is considering the creation of a "shadow budget"
that would allow Berlin to boost public investment above and
beyond limits set by its strict national debt rules, three
people familiar with the internal discussions told
Reuters.
    “A key part of that coalition is the commitment to keep
balanced budgets. If they are waiving from that it could be very
supportive for the euro and very bearish for the dollar,” said
Bipan Rai, North American head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital
Markets in Toronto.
    The euro gained to $1.1051 against the greenback, up
0.22% on the day, after earlier trading as low as $1.1014.
    Euro gains were capped, however, before the European Central
Bank’s meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is expected to
introduce a new wave of monetary stimulus.
    "The default is to be negative euro into ECB," said Kenneth
Broux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale.
    The euro may get a boost, however, if the ECB disappoints
dovish expectations already baked into the market.
    “We get the sense the market is expecting a bit too much of
a dovish outcome this week and if that is the case that could
imply that tactical long euro positions might do well,” Rai
said.
    In the United States, consumer price inflation data on
Thursday and retail sales data on Friday are the main economic
focus. They will come after Friday's jobs report showed that
U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August.
    The Federal Reserve will continue to act "as appropriate" to
sustain the U.S. economic expansion, Fed Chair Jerome Powell
said on Friday in Zurich, bolstering expectations for a rate cut
at the Fed's meeting on Sept. 18.
    Sterling rallied to six-week highs on hopes that Britain
will not crash out of the European Union without a deal, and
after data showed Britain's economy picked up more than expected
in July.
    It briefly pared gains after House of Commons Speaker John
Bercow said he would stand down.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:03PM (1903 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1051        $1.1027     +0.22%         -3.64%      +1.1067     +1.1016
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.1600       106.9000    +0.24%         -2.81%      +107.1700   +106.7800
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     118.43         117.86      +0.48%         -6.16%      +118.5000   +117.7500
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9915         0.9872      +0.44%         +1.03%      +0.9918     +0.9875
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2345         1.2281      +0.52%         -3.23%      +1.2382     +1.2235
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3159         1.3170      -0.08%         -3.51%      +1.3184     +1.3139
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6864         0.6846      +0.26%         -2.62%      +0.6876     +0.6837
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0961         1.0888      +0.67%         -2.60%      +1.0962     +1.0890
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8950         0.8973      -0.26%         -0.38%      +0.9014     +0.8905
 NZ               NZD=        0.6425         0.6425      +0.00%         -4.35%      +0.6444     +0.6414
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.9259         8.9740      -0.54%         +3.32%      +8.9922     +8.9133
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.8648         9.8975      -0.33%         -0.42%      +9.9085     +9.8513
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.6541         9.6427      +0.32%         +7.70%      +9.6695     +9.6333
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.6700        10.6362     +0.32%         +3.96%      +10.6785    +10.6241
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below