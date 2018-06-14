FOREX-Euro slides as ECB stands pat on rates into 2019

* ECB extends bond purchase program to December * Euro heads for biggest daily drop vs dollar since October * Fed seen raising rates twice more in 2018 -Reuters poll (Updates market action, adds analyst quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro tumbled on Thursday as the European Central Bank planned to keep interest rates at record lows into the summer of 2019 and extended its massive bond purchase program through the end of this year. The ECB's move to protract monetary stimulus came amid jitters about slowing growth in the euro zone, political turmoil in Italy and global trade tensions, analysts said. "We didn't discuss when to raise rates," ECB President Mario Draghi said at a press conference following the central bank's policy meeting. That stance contrasts with the steady rate hike campaign that the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday. The ECB's willingness to preserve its easy-money policy as part of an effort to boost the euro zone economy soured bullish bets on the single currency and caused traders to pile into the dollar and yen. "The market was caught wrong-footed as the rates would be on hold into mid-2019," said Peter Ng, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. At 1:17 p.m. (1717 GMT), the euro was down nearly 1.4 percent at $1.1628 after briefly posting its steepest daily drop against the dollar in nearly two years. Against the Japanese yen, the single currency slid 1.3 percent to 128.44 yen for its biggest one-day fall in more than two weeks. Investors now price only a 30 percent chance of a rate hike of 10 basis points by July 2019, compared with a roughly 80 percent chance earlier in the day. The U.S. central bank, however, is expected to raise short-term interest rates two more times in 2018 and likely to lift them three times in 2019, according to a Reuters poll. The Fed, as expected, raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of between 1.75 and 2.00 percent on Wednesday, citing a solid U.S. economy and labor market. "The two meetings highlight the vast divergence between the two central banks," said John Sidawi, who manages Federated Investors' Global Total Return Bond Fund in Pittsburgh. Earlier on Thursday, the government said domestic retail sales grew 0.6 percent in May, more than analysts' expectations and the biggest gain in six months. While the Fed and ECB provided much of the week's central bank fireworks, the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting with virtually no one forecasting changes to its stimulative policy given recent signs of slowing growth. "I don't expect anything out of the BOJ," Federated's Sidawi said. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:21PM (1721 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1629 $1.1789 -1.36% -3.06% +1.1851 +1.1618 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.4700 110.3200 +0.14% -1.95% +110.4900 +109.9200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 128.48 130.09 -1.24% -4.96% +130.3400 +128.3200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9946 0.9855 +0.92% +2.08% +0.9949 +0.9826 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3308 1.3374 -0.49% -1.51% +1.3446 +1.3285 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3079 1.2984 +0.73% +3.99% +1.3084 +1.2950 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7497 0.7576 -1.04% -3.90% +0.7582 +0.7498 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1568 1.1617 -0.42% -1.04% +1.1648 +1.1558 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8738 0.8814 -0.86% -1.63% +0.8821 +0.8724 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.6984 0.7023 -0.56% -1.44% +0.7044 +0.6986 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.0995 8.0077 +1.15% -1.31% +8.1025 +7.9790 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.4202 9.4446 -0.26% -4.35% +9.4691 +9.3993 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.6934 8.6060 -0.37% +6.00% +8.7261 +8.5800 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.1108 10.1479 -0.37% +2.76% +10.1925 +10.0989 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes, Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao)