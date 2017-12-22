FOREX-Euro slides on Catalan vote; bitcoin plummets

(Adds comment, table, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) * Pro-independence parties win seats in blow to Madrid * U.S. government shutdown averted for now * Bitcoin tumbles, briefly slipping below $12,000 By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar on Friday after Catalan separatists won a regional election, prompting worries about the possible break-up of the euro zone's fourth-largest economy. Spain's government had hoped that the Catalan election would strip pro-independence parties of their control of the regional parliament and end their campaign to force a split. But with 96 percent of ballots counted in a vote to elect Catalonia's regional parliament, separatist parties are seen winning 70 seats out of 135. "The euro dipped on the (Catalan) headline but it is not obvious that the vote advances the issue one way or the other and the euro found good support on dips," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The euro slid 0.3 percent to $1.1835. Europe's common currency though was still up nearly 13 percent so far this year, on track for its best yearly performance in 14 years. The dollar, meanwhile, was little moved by Friday's mixed batch of economic data. Reports showed U.S. consumer spending accelerated in November and shipments of key capital goods orders increased for the 10th straight month. However, household savings dropped last month to their lowest in more than nine years. Low savings suggest the strong pace of consumer spending is unlikely to be sustained unless there is a significant pickup in wage growth. Analysts said trading volumes were thin ahead of the Christmas holiday, which could cause some volatility. Friday's most eye-catching mover was once again bitcoin, although this time because of losses. It plunged as much as 25 percent on the day at one point to below $12,000, having lost a third of its value since Sunday. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2 percent at 93.400. For the year, however, the index was down 8.5 percent. One immediate threat to dollar bulls was removed on Thursday, as the U.S. Senate approved a bill to fund the federal government through Jan. 19 and avert agency shutdowns ahead of a Friday midnight deadline. The bill now goes to President Donald Trump to sign into law. Congress also approved the most significant U.S. tax code overhaul in three decades that is expected to give a short-term lift to already solid economic growth, also supporting the dollar. The dollar was steady against the yen at 113.37. On Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reinforced expectations that the BOJ was in no hurry to move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:50AM (1550 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1834 $1.1873 -0.33% +12.57% +1.1876 +1.1818 Dollar/Yen JPY= 113.3900 113.3200 +0.06% -2.98% +113.4400 +113.2800 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 134.17 134.54 -0.28% +8.96% +134.5800 +133.9200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9902 0.9883 +0.19% -2.71% +0.9911 +0.9883 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3369 1.3384 -0.11% +8.37% +1.3397 +1.3361 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2767 1.2738 +0.23% -4.94% +1.2795 +1.2697 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7715 0.7700 +0.19% +6.93% +0.7720 +0.7701 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1721 1.1736 -0.13% +9.37% +1.1744 +1.1698 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8849 0.8869 -0.23% +3.89% +0.8876 +0.8837 NZ NZD= 0.7006 0.7016 -0.14% +0.94% +0.7026 +0.7004 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.3299 8.3524 -0.27% -3.56% +8.3886 +8.3142 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.8596 9.9199 -0.61% +8.52% +9.9305 +9.8556 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.3635 8.3786 -0.50% -8.17% +8.4100 +8.3459 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.8990 9.9489 -0.50% +3.33% +9.9717 +9.8887 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)