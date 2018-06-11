FOREX-Italy's pledge boosts euro, Canadian dollar falls after G7

* Traders see Trump's G7 showdown as true to form, not a surprise * Euro seen supported by Italy FM's comments before ECB meeting * Hope of a U.S.-North Korea deal underpins dollar/yen * Traders await hints from Fed on U.S. rate-hike path (Updates market action, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a near two-week high on Monday after assurances from Italy that it would not leave the European Union calmed investors' nerves before the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Italy's economy minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday his new coalition government would not leave the euro or issue securities to pay off companies owed money by the state, a plan investors viewed as a first step toward exiting the bloc. Tria's promise sent Italian borrowing costs down sharply on Monday as the euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1782 toward a two-week high of $1.1840 touched on Thursday, Reuters data showed. "The Italy comments calmed fears but let's wait for the government's policy actions this summer. That will decide the market's direction," said MUFG currency strategist Lee Hardman. Investors are raising their bets that the ECB will signal at a policy meeting later this week a tapering down of its 2.55 trillion euro bond-buying program as early as September, following a flurry of hawkish comments by officials last week. The euro bounced despite heightened worries about a global trade war following a spat at the Group of Seven summit in Canada between U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders over automobile tariffs and other issues. Trumped lashed out at Canada and Europe over the U.S. trade deficit after he arrived in Singapore, where he is due to hold a critical meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar slid on fears that Trump may scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Canadian dollar fell 0.5 percent to C$1.2993, while the Mexican peso shed 1.1 percent at 20.522 peso per U.S. dollar. Analysts said the fairly muted reaction in currencies reflected the low expectations markets had for the G7 summit, despite the fact that the euro is sensitive to the threat of U.S. tariffs on cars. "Trade tensions are dominating in the aftermath of the G7 summit and headline risk is set to remain elevated in the absence of any significant domestic releases," ScotiaBank analysts wrote in a research note. Before the ECB meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve is almost unanimously expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year on Wednesday. The market's focus will be on the Fed's projection on the path of future interest rates. Futures market implied traders expect the Fed to raise overnight borrowing at least one more time in 2018 after a possible rate increase on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. The dollar index was steady at 93.597, rising further from a three-week low set last Thursday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1257 EDT (1657 GMT): Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1786 $1.1766 +0.17 -1.75 +1.1820 +1.1754 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.0200 109.5300 +0.45 -2.35 +110.0600 +109.2300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 129.69 128.90 +0.61 -4.06 +130.0500 +128.5300 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9854 0.9850 +0.04 +1.14 +0.9873 +0.9840 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3379 1.3410 -0.23 -0.98 +1.3441 +1.3346 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2990 1.2924 +0.51 +3.28 +1.3027 +1.2955 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7611 0.7599 +0.16 -2.44 +0.7621 +0.7569 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1619 1.1590 +0.25 -0.60 +1.1657 +1.1593 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8809 0.8774 +0.40 -0.83 +0.8831 +0.8775 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.7028 0.7031 -0.04 -0.82 +0.7053 +0.7011 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.0406 8.0537 -0.16 -2.03 +8.0754 +8.0229 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.4812 9.4821 -0.01 -3.73 +9.5318 +9.4738 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.6674 8.7066 -0.38 +5.68 +8.7294 +8.6453 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.2180 10.2573 -0.38 +3.85 +10.2780 +10.2056 (Additional reporting by Tom Finn in London; Editing by Jon Boyle and Will Dunham)