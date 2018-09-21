FOREX-Pound plunges after no-deal Brexit fears rise, boosting dollar

* Pound set for biggest daily loss since 2017 * Dollar bounces, but set for biggest weekly drop since Feb * GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2018: tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds analyst comments, updates prices, adds details on U.S. Fed) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sterling plunged on Friday, driving the U.S. dollar up, after fears rose that Britain would leave the European Union without a trade deal. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the European Union must supply an alternative Brexit proposal, saying talks had reached an impasse after the bloc's leaders had rejected her plans without fully explaining why. The pound was down 1.44 percent on Friday, set for its biggest daily loss since June 2017. "Sterling bears are out in full force. They've pushed the pound quite aggressively down this morning," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto, "and it looks like they want to push things further." The pound's move strengthened the dollar, which rebounded from early lows, but it was still on track for its biggest weekly drop since February as stronger equity markets and rising bond yields fuelled a rush to buy riskier assets. The dollar index rose 0.38 percent Friday to 94.255. "On the back of (the pound's fall), it's interesting the dollar got a bit of a bid as well. The trade woes in the last 48 hours took a bit of a back seat and it did allow some of the risk takers to set their sights on some of the other G7 currencies," said Popplewell. With trade war concerns receding and emerging market central banks led by Turkey taking measures to stabilize their currencies, investors pushed the euro just past the $1.18 line for the first time in more than three months during the European session. The dollar's bounce, however, pulled the single currency back into the red, last at $1.174. The safe-haven bid into the dollar has been bolstered by strong U.S. economic data, boosting the value of the currency as trade tension between Washington and Beijing escalates. As the tariff talk has faded out of focus, traders have made classic risk-on moves. Other safe-haven assets have also suffered, including the Japanese yen against which the dollar has strengthened this week. On Friday, 112.62 yen bought one U.S. dollar, the highest price since July 2018. The market will be focused on the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee meeting next week, at which a hike in interest rates is expected by 93.8 percent of traders, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. With the likelihood of a Fed hike almost fully priced in by the market, analysts at TD Securities suggest that might yield an "asymmetric response in the FX markets where the dollar weakens more on a dovish take than rallies on a hawkish one." ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:38PM (1838 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1742 $1.1775 -0.28% -2.12% +1.1803 +1.1733 Dollar/Yen JPY= 112.6100 112.4800 +0.12% -0.05% +112.8700 +112.4400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 132.24 132.46 -0.17% -2.17% +133.1200 +132.1800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9590 0.9587 +0.03% -1.57% +0.9598 +0.9543 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3073 1.3265 -1.45% -3.25% +1.3277 +1.3057 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2922 1.2901 +0.16% +2.74% +1.2943 +1.2886 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7278 0.7289 -0.15% -6.70% +0.7304 +0.7264 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1261 1.1292 -0.27% -3.66% +1.1308 +1.1224 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8981 0.8873 +1.22% +1.10% +0.8994 +0.8871 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.6673 0.6683 -0.15% -5.83% +0.6698 +0.6668 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.1520 8.1427 +0.11% -0.67% +8.1603 +8.1218 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5739 9.5934 -0.20% -2.79% +9.6033 +9.5631 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.7920 8.7719 -0.07% +7.20% +8.8008 +8.7566 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.3260 10.3330 -0.07% +4.95% +10.3596 +10.3120 (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in London Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)