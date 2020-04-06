Market News
April 6, 2020 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FOREX-Sterling drops as PM Johnson sent to intensive care

Karen Brettell

6 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

 (Recasts with sterling move, adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Sterling dropped against the
dollar and the euro on Monday after it was reported that British
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care
after his COVID-19 worsened.
    "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the
Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical
team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the
hospital," Downing Street said.
    Sterling dropped against the greenback to $1.225,
from around $1.230 before the report. The euro gained
to 0.881 pence against to pound, from 0.877 pence before the
news.
    “If he is impaired from resuming his official duties, then
it creates some complications but we have to wait and watch,"
said Ilan Solot, an FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
    British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is designated to take
over leadership of the country if Johnson is unable to fulfil
his role.
    “It is unclear what the emergency succession plan would be
for the prime minister. Markets hate uncertainty and this does
not bode well for further steps in battling COVID-19 and for
future Brexit trade negotiations,” said Edward Moya, senior
market analyst at OANDA in New York.
    The drop in sterling came as the market more broadly
reflected stronger risk appetite on optimism that the spread of
the novel coronavirus in the United States and Europe could be
tapering.
    The governors of New York and New Jersey said on Monday
their states were showing tentative signs of a "flattening" of
the coronavirus outbreak, but they warned against complacency as
the nationwide death toll topped 10,000 and the number of cases
reached 350,000.
    European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have
started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after
steady falls in fatality rates.
    "Today’s currency moves are following the risk-on playbook
closely,” analysts at Wells Fargo led by Erik Nelson said in a
report on Monday.
    The Australian dollar jumped 1.55% to $0.6088.
    The dollar gained 0.64% against the Japanese currency
to 109.14 yen.
    Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six
other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the
coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion
stimulus package to soften the economic blow.
    But, "we think today’s JPY weakness has more to do with the
strength in global equities than reports of a possible state of
emergency declaration in Tokyo,” Wells Fargo said.
    The euro dipped before euro zone finance ministers are
expected to converge on Tuesday on three quick options to
support the economy during the epidemic.
    Officials have until April 9 to design a package that
satisfies members with completely opposing views: those calling
for joint debt issuance and those fiercely against it.

    The single currency was last down 0.11% against the
dollar at $1.0796.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2002 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.0796        $1.0808     -0.11%         -3.69%      +1.0834     +1.0769
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        109.1400       108.4500    +0.64%         +0.26%      +109.3700   +108.3600
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     117.84         117.20      +0.55%         -3.37%      +118.3000   +117.2200
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9780         0.9777      +0.03%         +1.05%      +0.9797     +0.9762
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2243         1.2260      -0.14%         -7.66%      +1.2326     +1.2211
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.4103         1.4201      -0.69%         +8.60%      +1.4261     +1.4085
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6088         0.5995      +1.55%         -13.29%     +0.6105     +0.5992
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0561         1.0555      +0.06%         -2.68%      +1.0581     +1.0551
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8817         0.8799      +0.20%         +4.29%      +0.8855     +0.8766
 NZ               NZD=        0.5932         0.5869      +1.07%         -11.94%     +0.5962     +0.5851
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        10.4125        10.5226     -1.05%         +18.62%     +10.5983    +10.4055
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     11.2426        11.4530     -1.84%         +14.28%     +11.4693    +11.2463
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        10.1040        10.1457     -0.83%         +8.09%      +10.2027    +10.1064
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.9134        11.0050     -0.83%         +4.24%      +11.0284    +10.9160
    

 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Dhara Ranasinghe
in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below