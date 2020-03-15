Market News
March 15, 2020 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

FOREX-U.S. dollar drops after Fed cuts rates to near zero, launches other moves

    * Fed cuts rates to near zero percent
    * Fed, 5 other central banks cut rates on dollar swap lines

    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar fell late on Sunday after the Federal Reserve unleashed a
series of moves to stem the global fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, led by a cut in U.S. interest
rates to zero percent, the second rate cut in less than two weeks.
    In a statement, the Fed said it reduced the federal funds rate to a target range of 0% to 0.25%.
    The Fed, along with five other major foreign central banks, also cut pricing on their swap lines to
make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions facing stress in credit markets. The
U.S. central bank also said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks

    The Fed, the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National
Bank set up swap lines in the financial crisis. 
    "Clearly the Fed feels that what the governments are doing are inadequate and not enough. So they're
throwing everything they can at this situation," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Tempus Inc. In
Washington.
    "But it's going to be really volatile when markets open. The dollar will swing wildly. We'll just have
to see."
    In late Sunday trading, the dollar fell 1.2% against the yen to 106.71 yen, while the euro
rose 0.7% to $1.1190.
    Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was down 0.6% to 0.9447 franc.
    The overall dollar index was down 0.7% at 97.733.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 5:45PM (2145 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1186        $1.1105     +0.73%         -0.21%      +1.1195     +1.1047
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        106.7200       107.9100    -1.10%         -1.97%      +107.9100   +106.6000
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     119.48         119.91      -0.36%         -2.03%      +119.6800   +118.4500
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9449         0.9496      -0.49%         -2.37%      +0.9544     +0.9445
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2412         1.2276      +1.11%         -6.39%      +1.2418     +1.2255
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3758         1.3803      -0.33%         +5.94%      +1.3899     +1.3751
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6247         0.6182      +1.05%         -11.04%     +0.6303     +0.6122
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0573         1.0559      +0.13%         -2.57%      +1.0594     +1.0561
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9008         0.9045      -0.41%         +6.55%      +0.9062     +0.9014
 NZ               NZD=        0.6110         0.6057      +0.88%         -9.29%      +0.6153     +0.5945
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        10.0562        9.9961      +0.60%         +14.56%     +10.2897    +10.0513
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     11.2480        11.1250     +1.11%         +14.33%     +11.3298    +11.1287
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.6538         9.7081      +0.32%         +3.28%      +9.7819     +9.6522
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.8185        10.7840     +0.32%         +3.34%      +10.8235    +10.8070
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
