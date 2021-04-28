Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

FOREX-U.S. dollar falls after Fed holds rates, Powell says not time for taper talk

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Fed sticks to dovish stance
    * Fed's Powell says not the time for taper talk
    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

    NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest
rates unchanged and kept the level of its monthly bond-buying program intact, as expected, but acknowledged
the improvement in the U.S. economy.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said in remarks after the central bank statement that it was not the time
to talk about tapering its asset purchases.
    The greenback had rallied in conjunction with the rise in U.S. Treasury yields on the view that a
successful vaccination program and strengthening economic data would prompt the Fed to talk about reducing
its bond purchases sooner rather than later.
    U.S. 10-year yields though rose to 1.641% after the Fed statement.
   "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on
vaccinations," the Fed said. "The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks
to the economic outlook remain."
    In early afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.4% to 90.551.
    The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2128, while the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 108.63
.
    "The Fed offered no hints that it was considering slowing the pace of its asset purchases, let alone
thinking about raising interest rates," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in a
note sent after the Fed statement.
    "As it stands, there is nothing here to change our view that the Fed won't begin to taper its monthly
asset purchases until the start of next year and won't begin to raise interest rates until late 2023." 
    
    Currency bid prices at 2:47PM (1847 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 90.5630        90.8970     -0.36%         0.647%        +91.1270    +90.5510
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.2133        $1.2093     +0.31%         -0.72%        +$1.2135    +$1.2056
 Dollar/Yen                   108.6200       108.7300    -0.09%         +5.14%        +109.0750   +108.5800
 Euro/Yen                     131.79         131.48      +0.24%         +3.84%        +131.8100   +131.4000
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9091         0.9137      -0.49%         +2.77%        +0.9181     +0.9088
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3949        $1.3910     +0.29%         +2.11%        +$1.3950    +$1.3863
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2315         1.2402      -0.70%         -3.29%        +1.2418     +1.2314
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7798        $0.7768     +0.42%         +1.40%        +$0.7801    +$0.7726
 Euro/Swiss                   1.1031         1.1045      -0.13%         +2.07%        +1.1075     +1.1022
 Euro/Sterling                0.8696         0.8686      +0.12%         -2.70%        +0.8707     +0.8686
 NZ                           $0.7265        $0.7209     +0.79%         +1.18%        +$0.7267    +$0.7189
 Dollar/Norway                8.1670         8.2790      -1.32%         -4.86%        +8.2965     +8.1700
 Euro/Norway                  9.9106         10.0007     -0.90%         -5.32%        +10.0255    +9.9055
 Dollar/Sweden                8.3320         8.3743      -0.08%         +1.65%        +8.3980     +8.3350
 Euro/Sweden                  10.1094        10.1180     -0.08%         +0.33%        +10.1340    +10.1060
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
