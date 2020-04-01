Market News
FOREX-U.S. dollar rises as global slump looms

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Trump comments on Tuesday push investors to safe havens
    * Euro, sterling and most other major currencies tumble
    * U.S. ADP private jobs data not fully reflects virus impact
    * U.S. manufacturing activity contracts in March
    NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced on Wednesday, with markets staring at what looked
likely to be one of the worst economic contractions in decades as the world confronts the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The greenback, the world's leading global reserves currency, rose against the euro, sterling and most
other major currencies as selling in global shares highlighted growing risks from the pandemic that has
shown little sign of easing.
    "We saw broad dollar-buying flows into month-end, but today's flows are more haven-like," said Erik
Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.
    The game changer, he added, was U.S. President Donald Trump's dire press briefing late Tuesday, where
he warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus even with strict social
distancing measures.
    White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx displayed charts demonstrating data and modeling that
showed an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming
months.
    In early afternoon trading, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.8% at 99.806. 
    Analysts said coordinated action by central banks to boost dollar supply has helped calm extreme
volatility, but money markets still need time to settle.
    U.S. data showing private sector jobs lost for the month of March were much lower than expected, did
not really change sentiment, as the survey was conducted in mid-March and did not capture the full impact
of the coronavirus. 
    The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last
month, the first decline since September 2017, compared with forecasts of 150,000 job losses.
    Another piece of data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted less than expected in March,
but disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed new orders received by factories to an 11-year
low, reinforcing economists' views that the economy was in recession.
    Artur Baluszynski, head of research at Henderson Rowe, said he expects the new orders' index to start
feeding through to the main index next month.
    "With almost every segment of the global economy shutting down one after another, first due to supply
and now due to demand shocks, these numbers will get worse and worse," he added.
    European and U.S. equity markets tumbled on Wednesday, following falls in Asia.
    The euro fell more than 1% against the dollar, dropping to $1.0911.
    A slew of currencies - including the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, along with the
South African rand - were down around 1% versus the greenback. Sterling
fared slightly better, last little changed at $1.2405..
    Against the safe-haven yen, however, the dollar was down 0.3% at 107.27 yen. But yen
strength may not last long as Japan is also reeling from the crisis.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:58AM (1458 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.0920        $1.1029     -0.99%         -2.57%      +1.1039     +1.0919
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        107.0900       107.5300    -0.41%         -1.63%      +107.9400   +107.0500
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     116.97         118.66      -1.42%         -4.08%      +118.8800   +116.9700
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9681         0.9608      +0.76%         +0.03%      +0.9683     +0.9602
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2428         1.2418      +0.08%         -6.28%      +1.2441     +1.2332
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.4206         1.4059      +1.05%         +9.39%      +1.4271     +1.4062
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6118         0.6135      -0.28%         -12.89%     +0.6172     +0.6040
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0573         1.0603      -0.28%         -2.57%      +1.0606     +1.0558
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8785         0.8883      -1.10%         +3.92%      +0.8913     +0.8788
 NZ               NZD=        0.5941         0.5954      -0.22%         -11.80%     +0.5986     +0.5881
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        10.3784        10.4003     -0.21%         +18.23%     +10.4940    +10.2700
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     11.3376        11.4810     -1.25%         +15.24%     +11.5285    +11.2193
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        10.0182        9.8780      +0.06%         +7.18%      +10.0791    +9.8972
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.9420        10.9352     +0.06%         +4.52%      +11.0075    +10.9196
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
