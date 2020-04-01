FOREX-U.S. dollar rises as global slump looms

* Trump comments on Tuesday push investors to safe havens * Euro, sterling and most other major currencies tumble * U.S. ADP private jobs data not fully reflects virus impact * U.S. manufacturing activity contracts in March * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, U.S. data, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced on Wednesday, with markets staring at what looked likely to be one of the worst economic contractions in decades as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic. The greenback, the world's leading global reserves currency, rose against the euro, sterling and most other major currencies as selling in global shares highlighted growing risks from the pandemic that has shown little sign of easing. "We saw broad dollar-buying flows into month-end, but today's flows are more haven-like," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. The game changer, he added, was U.S. President Donald Trump's dire press briefing late Tuesday, where he warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus even with strict social distancing measures. White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx displayed charts demonstrating data and modeling that showed an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.8% at 99.806. Analysts said coordinated action by central banks to boost dollar supply has helped calm extreme volatility, but money markets still need time to settle. U.S. data showing private sector jobs lost for the month of March were much lower than expected, did not really change sentiment, as the survey was conducted in mid-March and did not capture the full impact of the coronavirus. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last month, the first decline since September 2017, compared with forecasts of 150,000 job losses. Another piece of data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted less than expected in March, but disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed new orders received by factories to an 11-year low, reinforcing economists' views that the economy was in recession. Artur Baluszynski, head of research at Henderson Rowe, said he expects the new orders' index to start feeding through to the main index next month. "With almost every segment of the global economy shutting down one after another, first due to supply and now due to demand shocks, these numbers will get worse and worse," he added. European and U.S. equity markets tumbled on Wednesday, following falls in Asia. The euro fell more than 1% against the dollar, dropping to $1.0911. A slew of currencies - including the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, along with the South African rand - were down around 1% versus the greenback. Sterling fared slightly better, last little changed at $1.2405.. Against the safe-haven yen, however, the dollar was down 0.3% at 107.27 yen. But yen strength may not last long as Japan is also reeling from the crisis. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:58AM (1458 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.0920 $1.1029 -0.99% -2.57% +1.1039 +1.0919 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.0900 107.5300 -0.41% -1.63% +107.9400 +107.0500 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 116.97 118.66 -1.42% -4.08% +118.8800 +116.9700 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9681 0.9608 +0.76% +0.03% +0.9683 +0.9602 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2428 1.2418 +0.08% -6.28% +1.2441 +1.2332 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.4206 1.4059 +1.05% +9.39% +1.4271 +1.4062 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6118 0.6135 -0.28% -12.89% +0.6172 +0.6040 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0573 1.0603 -0.28% -2.57% +1.0606 +1.0558 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8785 0.8883 -1.10% +3.92% +0.8913 +0.8788 NZ NZD= 0.5941 0.5954 -0.22% -11.80% +0.5986 +0.5881 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 10.3784 10.4003 -0.21% +18.23% +10.4940 +10.2700 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 11.3376 11.4810 -1.25% +15.24% +11.5285 +11.2193 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 10.0182 9.8780 +0.06% +7.18% +10.0791 +9.8972 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.9420 10.9352 +0.06% +4.52% +11.0075 +10.9196 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)