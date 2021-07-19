Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

FOREX-U.S. dollar, yen climb as Delta variant crushes risk sentiment

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

    * Aussie, Canadian, NZ dollars fall vs greenback 
    * Sterling hits 3-month low vs dollar
    * Dollar supported by risk aversion
    * Bitcoin tests $30,000 support
    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

 (Adds new comment, bitcoin, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc rose on Monday as
investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global
economic recovery.
    The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than
five-month low of 1.176%.
    The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has come
off its highs as the yen and Swiss franc advanced with the decline in risk appetite. 
    The U.S. dollar though remained sharply higher against risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
    The yen climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 months versus the dollar.
    The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths
around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.

    "The wall of worry is being built," said Christopher Vecchio, senior analyst at DailyFX.com, the
research unit of forex broker IG. "Lower equities, lower yields, strength in the Japanese yen and the U.S.
dollar all amount to a significant risk-off impulse in markets."
    In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major
currencies, rose to its highest since April 5. It was last up 0.2% on the day at 92.855.
    As a result of global uncertainty related to the coronavirus variant, U.S. rates markets have also
reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve tightening in 2022 and 2023.
    "Rates markets don't seem to think any Fed action is imminent, particularly as Delta variant concerns
surge," said Vecchio,
    Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, showed the chances of a quarter-point hike
by the Fed in December 2022 dropped to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was
released. The likelihood that the Fed raises rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday.
    The dollar was also firmly higher against commodity currencies. It rose more than 1% against the
Canadian dollar to C$1.2759. The Aussie dollar dropped 1% versus the greenback to US$0.7328
, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.9% to US$0.6932.
    The yen surged on Monday, rising to its highest since late May, which pushed the greenback lower and was
last down 0.6% at 109.44 yen.
    The Swiss franc gained as well, dragging the dollar down 0.2% to 0.9180 franc
    The pound was down 0.7% at $1.3671 after UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced over the
weekend he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. That forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson
and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine, pushing sterling down to a three-month trough against the
dollar earlier in the session. 
    The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1797, after dropping to a three-month low of $1.1764, ahead of
this week's European Central Bank meeting. 
    In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was testing key support of $30,000 and was last down 3.4% at $30,710
.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 2:28PM (1828 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 92.8090        92.6590     +0.18%         3.143%        +93.0410    +92.6270
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1801        $1.1805     -0.04%         -3.42%        +$1.1824    +$1.1764
 Dollar/Yen                   109.4400       110.0800    -0.58%         +5.92%        +110.0950   +109.0700
 Euro/Yen                     129.13         129.96      -0.64%         +1.74%        +129.9700   +128.9000
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9178         0.9197      -0.17%         +3.78%        +0.9221     +0.9163
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3673        $1.3764     -0.66%         +0.08%        +$1.3767    +$1.3663
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2756         1.2621      +1.09%         +0.19%        +1.2807     +1.2614
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7335        $0.7401     -0.88%         -4.63%        +$0.7403    +$0.7328
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0830         1.0852      -0.20%         +0.21%        +1.0862     +1.0827
 Euro/Sterling                0.8630         0.8572      +0.68%         -3.44%        +0.8641     +0.8565
 NZ                           $0.6938        $0.7000     -0.89%         -3.38%        +$0.7004    +$0.6922
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.9500         8.8575      +1.11%         +4.30%        +8.9615     +8.8695
 Euro/Norway                  10.5609        10.4553     +1.01%         +0.90%        +10.5789    +10.4225
 Dollar/Sweden                8.6854         8.6755      +0.02%         +5.97%        +8.7271     +8.6692
 Euro/Sweden                  10.2491        10.2466     +0.02%         +1.72%        +10.2691    +10.2443
 
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by William Maclean, Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up